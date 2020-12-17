Kubernetes Security Leader Alcide Releases 2021 Predictions: Kubernetes for Telecom, Challenges for Service Mesh, and the End of OPA

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcide, the Kubernetes security leader empowering DevSecOps teams with end-to-end continuous security guardrails for Kubernetes deployments, today announced predictions for cloud native businesses for 2021. Even as Kubernetes adoption continues to grow and Kubernetes’s use is expanding into new frontiers such as 5G infrastructure, orchestrating VMs and serverless applications, Kubernetes will also need to become more transparent as overhead gets simplified with new toolsets for infrastructure as code and cloud-native provider integration.



Below are Alcide CEO Amir Ofek’s top predictions for how Kubernetes will evolve in 2021:

K8s Takes Over as Telecom Services Backbone

Telcos are using Kubernetes in their 5G infrastructure and K8s on the edge , and evolving from OpenStack which is relatively much more complex to manage and operate, and has less community & ecosystem adoption. As Telcos expand their infrastructure and manage compute-intensive applications, they are opting for K8s, which has already proven itself to be the leading cloud-native orchestration platform. When Telcos adopt this kind of technology, you know the technology is here for the long haul. Enterprises, small companies and companies building new technologies should feel confident basing their solutions on Kubernetes.

Service Mesh? Still More Like Service Mess; Engineering Teams Should Be Cautious Committing to a Mesh

The jury is still out as for the clear winner in the service mesh space: Istio adoption doesn’t come close to K8s because of its complexity, Docker Mesos tried and failed, we see LinkerD picking up, and Microsoft recently launched their own Open Service Mesh as a potential simpler alternative to Istio. The choices DevOps teams and Security teams face for mesh options are extremely confusing. Which technology should you research, choose, learn and implement? Before you implement a service mesh, consider alternatives such as proxies or ingress controllers, which may solve your challenges without a risky service mesh commitment.

OPA Will Morph Out in 2021

The intentions behind OPA are good, but the implementation is lacking. The Rego programming language which implements OPA capabilities is time-consuming and unnecessarily difficult to use, so developers are already coming up with alternatives . While adoption of OPA has been strong, developers are finding that once you actually try to build something using OPA, one finds that it’s very complex and time consuming.

“We can see that Kubernetes is here to stay, with tech leaders such as Snowflake, Netflix, and others, as well as telecom companies making long-range commitments to the technology,” says Amir Ofek, CEO of Alcide. “In 2021, cloud native developers must focus on widening the onramp to K8s by streamlining overhead for solutions or else we risk slowing down the adoption of cloud native solutions.”

