CBMJs Vallorani Cigars a Hit During the Palm Event Held at Mar-a-Lago Club With Trump 2020 Limited Edition

We were honored to be invited to this exclusive event, and enjoyed a very warm and enthusiastic response to our fine cigars. We look forward to developing several strategic conversations further.”PALM BEACH, FL, USA, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBMJs Vallorani Cigars presented their limited edition "Trump 2020" cigars at the sixth annual "The Palm Event" held at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach Florida. The Cigars were very well received and were coveted by those fortunate enough to obtain one.
Hosted on the lawn of the world-renowned jewel of Palm Beach, the Mar-a-Lago Club, the Palm Event is a weekend celebration of motorsports. Guests enjoy gourmet food, fine wines, and breathtaking fashion in the company of amazing cars from the 1920’s to modern-day hypercars while raising money for a truly worthy cause. This year the event raised money for "Place of Hope" a local non-profit organization dedicated to providing a safe, stable, and loving environment for children and families in need.
The Vallorani Cigars team welcomed many enthusiastic cigar aficionados and collectors who enjoyed the outdoor smoking lounge designed and executed by Chief Operating Officer Liz Martin and Chief Executive Officer Brandon Vallorani.
Vallorani Cigars also displayed at a prelude event at the exclusive Sailfish Club in Palm Beach on December 5 during the VIP vintage Rallye experience.
“We were honored to be invited to this exclusive event, and enjoyed a very warm and enthusiastic response to our fine cigars,” says Vallorani Cigars brand founder and CEO Brandon Vallorani, President of CBMJ, Inc. “We had the opportunity to meet many like-minded folks and look forward to developing several strategic conversations further in the near future.”
About Place of Hope: Place of Hope is dedicated to providing stable and loving family environments for children and youth who are hurting and their families. We are committed to meeting desperate needs in our community by sharing God’s love and placing hope in their lives – one child and family at a time. Place of Hope is a unique, faith-based, state-licensed children’s organization providing family-style foster care (emergency and long-term); family outreach and intervention; maternity care; safety for victims of domestic minor sex trafficking; transitional housing and support services for youth aging out of foster care; housing and support services for homeless families; foster care recruitment and support; hope and healing opportunities for children and families who have been traumatized by abuse and neglect throughout our region.
About CBMJ: (CBMJ) Conservative Broadcast Media and Journalism specializes in getting mainstream media cleared including network TV, radio, and digital ads targeting those who wish to take advantage of the incredible investment opportunities that exist in the Media sector. CBMJ owns DeDonato Enterprises DeDonato Enterprises, L.L.C. a Digital Marketing Agency based in Metro-Atlanta that specializes in reaching a conservative/libertarian/religious audience. Among other assets, DeDonato operates numerous social media accounts across several platforms with over 2 million followers, owns an active database of 1.2 million opt-in email subscribers, and publishes a network of 47 monetized political/news websites generating 10 million page views per month. Some of the marquis sites include www.flagandcross.com, and www.libertyhub.com.The Company also maintains one of the largest collections of historical documents on the web at www.constitution.com. In addition, DeDonato operates a brick and mortar coffee shop in Hiram, GA, and e-commerce websites including www.thrashercoffee.com/, www.valloranicigars.com, and an e-commerce portal at their primary site www.store.flagandcross.com/.CBMJ owns "LoudMouth News" www.loudmouthnews.com which became the first and longest-running syndicated terrestrial radio news program of its kind. LoudMouth News presents the news and commentary in an entertaining neutral manner highlighting the most impactful current news in politics, products, sociological issues, and businesses.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.
