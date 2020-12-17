TOMI Receives Follow-On Order From UK-Based ITH Pharmaceuticals for SteraMist Custom Engineered System

/EIN News/ -- FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ:TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized

Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP), today announced that it has received a follow-on order from ITH Pharma Limited (ITH), for the integration of a second SteraMist Custom Engineered System (CES) into their facility.

ITH is an industry leader in aseptic compounding services, mixing drugs into ready-to-use IV preparation, applicable to every area of therapy and strives to set new standards in supplying specialized, manufactured products to medical professionals and their patients. The company must comply with stringent decontamination levels as required by regulatory agencies such as the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), and with this order it has purchased an additional SteraMist 8 applicator CES to service their new facility, following initial success with a CES in use with their other refurbished facility. This additional complete room system is in addition to the fleet of 8 Environment Systems initially purchased by ITH, many of which have been recently relocated to an area specifically designated for the manufacturing of COVID-19 testing supplies under the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) procedures. The SteraMist CES utilizes the backbone of all SteraMist equipment: Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) and is permanently mounted into facilities allowing for complete connection to building automation.

Dr. Halden Shane, CEO of TOMI, commented, “We are excited to work with ITH for an additional CES installation. We have a longstanding relationship with ITH, who recognized the value of our solution early on and was one of the first clients of our Life Sciences division. It can be a time consuming endeavor to adhere to all the GMP and regulatory requirements imposed on pharmaceutical facilities, and we appreciate every opportunity to work with our customers to continue supporting their efforts in both the pandemic and medical supply through our growing range of SteraMist products.”

As an EPA-registered solution to be used exclusively with SteraMist technology, recurring BIT Solution sales are a cornerstone of TOMI’s revenue. Starting in 2021, CES and Environment Systems maintained by ITH Pharma Limited present the opportunity for recurring orders of 100 gallons per month of BIT Solution. These recurring orders allow facilities to maintain uninterrupted focus on specialized operations while also meeting stringent standards in protocols set by agencies such as the National Health Service of the United Kingdom.

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain written and oral statements made by us may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Reform Act”). Forward-looking statements are identified by such words and phrases as “we expect,” “expected to,” “estimates,” “estimated,” “current outlook,” “we look forward to,” “would equate to,” “projects,” “projections,” “projected to be,” “anticipates,” “anticipated,” “we believe,” “could be,” and other similar phrases. All statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, including statements relating to revenue growth, earnings, earnings-per-share growth, or similar projections, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act. They are forward-looking, and they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our anticipated results. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT



John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com

203.972.9200