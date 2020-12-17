Clean Energy Associates Expands Solar and Storage Operations As Renewable Energy Markets Rebound From COVID-19

The company announced the opening of new engineering office in Changzhou, China to support inspection work closer to factories

CHANGZHOU, CHINA, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Energy Associates (CEA) announced the opening of a new engineering office in Changzhou, China to meet the growing global demand for its energy storage and solar technical advisory services. The company currently employs over 70 professionals stationed in China, and stated that the new engineering office is located closer to test labs, as well as manufacturing facilities for batteries, battery modules, inverters, mounting structures and transformers.

In response to the public health risk presented by the global pandemic, many of these factories experienced disruptions earlier this year. However, CEA reported all of these factories in China are now back in full operation, after a temporary first quarter shutdown.

“We still have a long road ahead in the global economic recovery,” said Andy Klump, CEO of Clean Energy Associates. “But the demand for solar power and energy storage has never been stronger, and while the pandemic has caused delays and economic disruptions at an unprecedented level, the global commitment to the clean energy transition has not wavered. CEA’s experienced engineers and inspectors are in high demand to validate product quality on behalf of our international clients, especially those who cannot travel to China due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.”

In addition to CEA’s core solar pv engineering engagements, CEA has reported significant growth to its energy storage business through Q4 of 2020 and the number of projects is on pace to more than triple from 2019. This energy storage work includes supply chain management, quality assurance, and engineering services as CEA continues to add more energy storage professionals to its teams in the US, India and China. CEA’s China energy storage team provides a range of industry support, including technology research, supplier identification and validation, inline production monitoring, pre-shipment inspection, and container load monitoring, for battery cells, modules, integrated battery systems, power control systems, inverters and power electronics, transformers and other high-value components.

“The demand for energy storage globally is only increasing now and will continue at an exponential pace in the coming three years,” added Klump. “As the industry grows, our team will be in the factories during production as well as at projects onsite in the field to ensure that high-quality materials and parts are available across the global supply chain to meet that demand.”

Clean Energy Associates (CEA) is a North American-owned solar PV and battery storage quality assurance, supply chain management and engineering services firm. Founded in 2008, CEA is based in Denver, Colorado with 130+ professionals worldwide. CEA serves the needs of project developers, independent power producers (IPP), utilities, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies, financial institutions and other downstream players. Stay connected with CEA via LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates on managing your risk during COVID-19 and beyond.