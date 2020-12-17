Year-End Statement From BrewBilt Chairman Jef Lewis; $35M in Sales

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, CA, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCPINK: BBRW), announces a year-end statement from CEO and Chairman Jef Lewis.



Chairman Lewis stated, “BrewBilt Manufacturing has made historic progress as it rounds the corner of leadership and success in the craft-brewing industry. With record sales, the company has cleared a path toward achieving a goal for 2021 of $20M in immediate revenue and $15M in new market revenue with brewery system sales. Despite Covid set-backs, we maintained constant growth while managing shareholder growth strategies concerning dilution and market-cap.”

“We currently have a positive 4th quarter in reporting revenues and reducing derivative debt. This increases value on our balance sheets, and we will maintain a more aggressive share buy-back first quarter of 2021. Our strategies include a triage approach to increase revenue that will assist to expedite reducing $5M in dilution. The triage includes i) our global advertising program with leading industry journals that started in 2020 and will carry through 2021, ii) over $20M in pending orders from customers who were put on hold due to Covid restrictions with new advertising revenue of $15M, and iii) cross-marketing new revenue and driving more business to BrewBilt Manufacturing from BrewBilt Beverages. BrewBilt Beverages will contract-brew for new customers seeking to test market their own craft brand prior to purchasing their own brewery.”

“To summarize 2020 compared to 2021, BrewBilt Manufacturing has $1.5M this quarter in deliveries of brewery systems to customers, and in the first quarter of 2021 will have approximately $20M in revenue from delayed orders due to Covid. The company will finalize the share buy-back obligation of $5M in the first quarter 2021. In 2020 the company negotiated a European distribution and will begin building its first location in Finland first quarter 2021. In 2020 the company launched a successful advertising and marketing campaign with leading industry journals, including “Pizza Today”, “Food & Beverages”, “Beverage Master” and “New Brewer” which created $1M in new revenue in 60 days. In 2021 the company expects $15M in new revenue from this advertising program, as we have created a new market in the restaurant industry that is highly interested in creating more profits and branding of their own beverages. BrewBilt Beverages will be established in the first quarter of 2021 to offer contract private-label craft beer to these new customers as a conduit to selling more brewery systems through BrewBilt Manufacturing.”

“We want to express our sincere thoughts to all of shareholders and their families during this holiday season. We send our condolences to families who have lost loved-ones during Covid. We will continue to do our very best to become the gold-standard in the craft-beer industry. Sincerely, Jef Lewis, Chairman and CEO.”

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt is one of the only California companies that custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates processing, fermentation and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis and hemp industries using “Best in Class” American made components integrated with stainless steel processing vessels using only American made steel. Founded in 2014, the company began in a backyard shop by Jef Lewis with a vision of creating a profitable company in “Rural America”. BrewBilt has built a solid foundation by having strong relationships with local suppliers of raw materials, equipment and services in California, an aggressive referral network of satisfied customers nationwide, and an Advisory Board consisting of successful business leaders that provide valuable product feedback and business expertise to management. The craft brewing & spirits industries continue to grow worldwide. California is where craft brewing began and now has over 900 operating breweries – being centrally located in this booming market was a large draw for BrewBilt to locate its manufacturing facility in the Sierra foothills. All BrewBilt products are designed and fabricated as “food grade” quality which enables the company to build vessels for food & beverage processing. More important, the company has been building systems that are pharmaceutical grade for clients involved in distillation for the cannabis and hemp industries over the past 36 months, thus making the revenue potential much greater.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This document contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Corporation’s ability to effectively execute its business plans; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in interest rates; changes in the competitive environment; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Corporation’s business; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

