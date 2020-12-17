Syntax Ends 2020 with New Cybersecurity and Business Analytics Solutions, Expanded Leadership Team and Notable Amazon Web Services Designation

The managed service provider (MSP) and consulting firm helped more than 700 customers manage uncertain business operations and protect against growing cybersecurity threats in 2020

Syntax , a leading multi-cloud and multi-ERP managed cloud provider for mission-critical applications, helped more than 700 customers navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic through its leading-edge offerings, including several new and expanded cybersecurity and business analytics solutions. In addition, six renowned industry experts joined Syntax's global leadership team to drive innovation in areas of increased customer need, like cybersecurity and cloud computing. Syntax also achieved two highly competitive competencies and designations this year from Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS) — the AWS MSP Designation and Microsoft Gold status — highlighting the company's unparalleled industry expertise and commitment to customer success.



“This year has been a pivotal inflection point for businesses, as many condense their five-year cloud migration plans into six months or less,” said Christian Primeau , Global CEO of Syntax. “We are proud that Syntax’s world-class experts and comprehensive solutions could help so many of our customers overcome 2020’s unexpected hurdles, and we are committed to helping them reach even greater success through 2021 and beyond.”

New Cybersecurity Offerings

Syntax’s expanded Managed Endpoint Detection and Response (MEDR) solution leverages a comprehensive endpoint strategy, state-of-the-art tools and Syntax’s 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC) to defend against cyberattacks, detect suspicious user behaviors and block malicious activity. Syntax’s 24x7 SOC provides customers with continuous protection and access to a team of highly qualified security experts, while also lowering costs and ensuring constant compliance. As a result, MEDR elevates customers' cybersecurity beyond the standard, signature-based antivirus and threat detection methods that have little to no chance against sophisticated ransomware attacks.

Customers affected by a ransomware attack can also now utilize Syntax’s new Ransomware Response Services to determine their risk and exposure, execute recovery plans and implement continuous environment monitoring. Syntax also enabled its Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) capabilities to deploy cloud-based SIEM via Azure Sentinel in addition to its existing traditional SIEM offering through Splunk.

Expansion of Business Analytics

Quickly changing customer needs have necessitated even more data-backed decisions from business leaders for their companies to remain competitive. To assist companies unlock the analytical power of their data, Syntax expanded its existing Business Intelligence practice to include the forward-looking, predictive power of Business Analytics.

Syntax customers can now leverage the company’s unmatched multi-ERP expertise on Data Lakes , a cutting-edge technology that provides a flexible way to consolidate data, lower its total cost of ownership (TCO) and streamline the data’s security and governance. Data Lakes use complex analytical tools like machine learning (ML), forecasting and artificial intelligence (AI) to help customers make more informed decisions.

Syntax also launched Amazon Forecast for SAP, which augments customers’ existing SAP data with Amazon Forecast . Amazon Forecast for SAP is a managed service that uses ML on time series data and metadata like product features and holidays to allow SAP customers to more accurately predict demand, maintain inventory levels and eliminate financial waste.

Other Company Milestones

Expansion of the global Syntax leadership team:

° Oliver Schreiber, Board of Directors member, who, as a globally distinguished SAP expert, contributes primarily as an expert in the European SAP market

° Dr. Haihong Xin as Syntax Asia CEO, who drives the company’s growing global operations in the APAC region

° Kevin Dattolico, CRO of Syntax Americas, who enables Syntax to continue delivering high-quality customer experiences to its North American customer base

° Mike Evans, COO of Syntax Americas, who oversees operations in the Americas region

° Matthew Rogers as Syntax CISO, whose cybersecurity expertise drives Syntax’s growing suite of comprehensive cybersecurity solutions

° Marc Caruso, Syntax Chief Solution Architect, who drives the continued innovation of Syntax’s public and private cloud solutions to aid customers strategically navigating the cloud landscape

Competitive competencies and designations from AWS and Microsoft:

° Syntax’s AWS MSP Designation signals that Syntax can help customers solve complex business needs at any stage of their cloud adoption journey through innovative, end-to-end AWS solutions.

° Syntax’s Microsoft Gold status is an affirmation of Syntax’s exceptional skills, capabilities and expertise in key Microsoft solutions. The firm earned certified competencies for Cloud Platform, Cloud Productivity, Data Center, Data Analytics and Application Development to achieve this status.

Corporate Social Responsibility: Later this year, Syntax will donate $20,000 USD to Girls Who Code , a nonprofit organization that aims to support and increase the number of women in computer science by equipping young women with the necessary computing skills to pursue 21st-century opportunities. The Syntax CSR program also donated over $47,000 USD to community charities and non-profit organizations throughout North America in support of holiday donation requests submitted by Syntax employees.



