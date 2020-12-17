Press It: Pioneering Innovative Live stream and Virtual Event Production

The era of digital audience engagement through captivating live streams and virtual events.

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Canada, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press It, a Toronto-based media production company is currently thriving by blending the unique capabilities of live video and commercial film production. Leveraging the new model of digital content creation, the founder, Phil Kluba, and company are known for specializing in creative technical solutions for various brands. The team of experts aim to recreate the era of digital audience engagement through captivating live streams and virtual events.

Despite the worldwide economic and social distress of 2020, Press It provided technical solutions for SickNotWeak's “Isolation Nation”, a remote mental health talk show. Hosted by Michael Landsberg, the show had a 60 episode stretch and accumulated over 3.1 million views. Landsberg interviewed numerous guests such as Royce White, Nate Burleson, Director X, Amanda Crew and Hayley Wickenheiser, to name a few. Press It was also highlighted to work on “National Canadian Film Day” which featured appearances by Sandra Oh, Ethan Hawke, and Jay Baruchal.

Besides these streams, the company also contributed to the cause, where it helped facilitate Facebook Lives in support of “Food Banks” additionally, Press It assisted “Kids Help Phone” & “Silken Laumann” on the launch of “Unsinkable Youth” a youth mental health charity.

Known for persevering with his innovative livestreams during uncertain times, the Press It founder is grateful for his company’s growth. “It’s been a wild year, I’m glad that live video has helped keep us connected.” Kluba says.

Press It continues to deliver hard-hitting live streams and virtual events till the end of the year and shows no signs of slowing down in 2021.

