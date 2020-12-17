Nine Lives to Make It Home
The story of a cat who risks it all to come back to where his heart isCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When someone, or in this case something, feels a strong tug in their heart to come back to the where they feel safe, where they feel they belong, this sparks their drive to come home. As the famous adage goes, “Home is where the heart is.” And when this call back home reached Sonic, a cat who roamed wild and free, the urge was so strong that he risked all his nine lives to come back to where his heart finds its home. This is the story of Where Is My Home? written by author Joan Groves.
Joan believes that by reading real-life stories that showcase good character and other values, children get to develop empathy, kindness, and the desire to make the world a better place. This is why throughout her career as a professional in the education system, which spanned for over two decades, she has worked tirelessly to encourage kids to read. In 2004, she was hailed as Utah School Counselor of the Year and continued her advocacy even after retiring. Joan is also a mom of six good kids and twenty-eight wonderful grandkids.
The book tells of a story that can make even the hardest of people cry tears of sadness and joy. It follows the tale of Sonic, who became free and wild, but after some time then decided that it is with his loving human family where he truly belongs. He then embarks on an epic journey that would take him through thirty miles of bad weather, hungering cold, and face the dangers posed by wild animals and other humans.
This book definitely belongs on your shelves and is a good pick-me-up read for anyone who needs a boost. Buy your copy today!
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter