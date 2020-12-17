BLOK ETF Surpasses $250 Million in Assets

BLOK’s portfolio of blockchain-related stocks and indirect bitcoin exposure is up 64.39% over the 1-year period

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs is pleased to announce the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSE: BLOK) has surpassed $250 million in assets under management. BLOK is an actively-managed ETF comprised of companies involved in blockchain technology. The ETF also invests indirectly in bitcoin through ownership of another indirect investment vehicle, the Bitcoin Investment Trust.



“As applications using blockchain technology continue to expand, we believe BLOK offers investors an attractive way to participate in this growing market segment,” said Christian Magoon CEO Amplify ETFs. “From food safety, to cryptocurrency to the issuance of sovereign debt, blockchain technology is impacting the lives and portfolios of investors around the world each day. We believe BLOK’s unique set of holdings and actively managed approach will continue to distinguish it in the marketplace in terms of assets under management and shareholder returns.”

The BLOK ETF is actively managed by ETF sub-adviser Toroso Investments, LLC. In pursuing BLOK’s investment strategy, Toroso seeks investments in companies across a wide variety of industries that are leading in the research, development, utilization and funding of blockchain technologies. In addition, the portfolio managers may invest indirectly in bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies through other indirect investment vehicles.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $2.8 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 12/16/2020). Amplify believes the ETF structure empowers investors through efficiency, transparency and flexibility. Amplify ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for growth, capital preservation, and income-focused investors.

BLOK Performance Quarter End as of 9/30/20 Fund Inception Date: 1/17/2018 Cumulative (%) Annualized (%) 1 Mo. 3 Mo. 6 Mo. YTD Since Inception 1 Yr. Since Inception Fund NAV -3.84% 20.69% 57.02% 29.67% 26.21% 39.00% 8.99% Closing Price -3.62% 21.45% 59.47% 30.72% 26.64% 39.40% 9.13%



The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Short-term performance, in particular, is not a good indication of the fund’s future performance, and an investment should not be made based solely on returns. For performance data current to the most recent month-end please call 855-267-3837 or visit BLOKETF.com . Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The Fund’s gross expense ratio is 0.90%, with a 0.20% fee waiver1 that makes the net expense ratio 0.70%.

1Pursuant to a contractual agreement, the Fund’s investment adviser has agreed to waive management fees of 0.20% of average daily net assets until March 1, 2021.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 855-267-3837 or by visiting AmplifyETFs.com . Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. The Fund's return may not match or achieve a high degree of correlation with the return of the underlying Index.

The Fund is subject to management risk because it is actively managed. Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry, such as companies actively engaged in blockchain technology, makes it vulnerable to factors affecting the companies. The Fund may face more risks than if it were diversified broadly over numerous industries or sectors. Blockchain technology may never develop optimized transactional processes that lead to realized economic returns for any company in which the Fund invests. The Fund will invest at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of companies actively involved in the development and utilization of blockchain technologies. Such investments may be subject to the following risks: the technology is new and many of its uses may be untested; theft, loss or destruction; competing platforms and technologies; cybersecurity incidents; developmental risk; lack of liquid markets; possible manipulation of blockchain-based assets; lack of regulation; third party product defects or vulnerabilities; reliance on the Internet; and line of business risk. The investable universe may include companies that partner with or invest in other companies that are engaged in transformational data sharing or companies that participate in blockchain industry consortiums. The Fund will invest in the securities of foreign companies. Securities issued by foreign companies present risks beyond those of securities of U.S. issuers.

The Fund may have exposure to cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin indirectly through investment funds, including through an investment in the Bitcoin Investment Trust (“GBTC”), a privately offered, open-end investment vehicle. Even when held indirectly, investment vehicles like GBTC may be affected by the high volatility associated with cryptocurrency exposure. Holding a privately offered investment vehicle in its portfolio may cause the Fund to trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Many significant aspects of the U.S. federal income tax treatment of investments in cryptocurrencies are uncertain and such investments, even indirectly, may produce non-qualifying income for purposes of the favorable U.S. federal income tax treatment generally accorded to regulated investment companies.

