Ascent Cloud Announces Updates to Geopointe Geolocation and Data Visualization Solution on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Geopointe customers can now benefit from enhanced territory planning and route recommendations.

/EIN News/ -- DETROIT, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Cloud today announced it has updated its Geopointe geolocation and data visualization solution on Salesforce AppExchange, providing customers with powerful new enhancements to plan and manage their territories.



With Geopointe’s latest release, the new Multi-Shape Editor provides an intuitive solution to make planning smarter and easier. With the Multi-Shape Editor enhancements, Geopointe users now have the ability to edit any shape layer while simultaneously viewing other shape layers on the map. This allows users to reference multiple territories as they compare the underlying data summaries to better understand the impact of proposed territory updates.

Geopointe also offers features like Assignment Plans, Assignment Areas, Lead Routing and access to an extensive Shape Library to help streamline organizations’ territory planning and management processes.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Geopointe is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N300000016ZHeEAM .

Geopointe

Geopointe, an Ascent Cloud solution, offers geolocation solutions to increase your sales performance for customers. Gain actionable geographic insights from your Salesforce data and utilize routing, scheduling, performance scorecards, and live tracking to improve productivity and optimize business processes across your organization.

To learn more about the latest release, please watch the recording of the December Release Webinar . To see Geopointe’s geolocation and data visualization solution in action, please request a demo .

Comments on the News

“We are committed to constantly evolving our suite of solutions to meet the needs of our customers. We pride ourselves on our collaborative approach, working hand-in-hand with our customers to develop the solutions they need to improve their internal processes and increase productivity. The feedback we received directly influenced this latest release, and we are certain Geopointe’s territory planning solutions will help alleviate some of the struggles teams face when it comes to executing their go-to-market strategies.” – David Leinweber, CEO

“We are excited that Ascent Cloud is continuing to innovate their Geopointe geolocation and data visualization solution on AppExchange as they continue to meet the needs of sales and customer-facing teams,” said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to meet the needs of our customers, and we love watching our partners evolve alongside us.”

About Geopointe

Geopointe, an Ascent Cloud solution, location-enables Salesforce to help you geographically visualize your accounts, contacts, opportunities or any CRM data. With Geopointe, end-users increase their efficiency and streamline processes through features such as geographic analysis, routing and optimization, territory design and management, and more. Map what matters with Geopointe. Ascent Cloud is proudly headquartered in Detroit, MI and is top partner on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace.

For more information about Geopointe, visit geopointe.com .

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 solutions, 8 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

