Global Veterinary Healthcare Market Trends And Strategies Of Major Players In The Veterinary Healthcare Market 2020

The global veterinary healthcare market is expected to decline from $150.7 billion in 2019 to $119 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -21.1%. The decline is mainly due to COVID-19 outbreak and the lockdown measures to contain it. Several veterinary care facilities in affected countries have been completely closed or have been only providing minimal treatment for emergency cases. There is also worldwide demand and supply issue due to an inadequate production of veterinary care devices because of the restrictions imposed by governments of various countries to shutdown factories, or function with minimal staffing to contain the spread of virus and keep the staff safe. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $186.7 billion in 2023.

The veterinary healthcare market consists sales of goods and services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) associated with diagnosis, treatment and prevention of diseases in animals. This industry includes establishments that provide veterinary services, veterinary medical equipment producers and animal medicine producers.

The global veterinary healthcare market is further segmented based on type, type of animal and geography.

By Type: Veterinary Services, Veterinary Medical Equipment, Animal Medicine.

By Type of Animal: Livestock, Companion Animals Subsegments Covered, Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services, Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment, Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment, Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment, Other Veterinary Medical Equipment, Veterinary Pharmaceuticals, Feed Additives.

By Geography: The global veterinary healthcare market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Among these regions, the North American veterinary healthcare market accounts for the largest share of 53% in the global veterinary healthcare market 2019.

Trends In The Veterinary Healthcare Market

The pet insurance industry is offering new product lines for veterinary services in developed markets. The insurance cover helps pet owners to explore a range of treatment options available ensuring better healthcare of animals.

Veterinary Healthcare Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides veterinary healthcare market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global veterinary healthcare market, veterinary healthcare market share, veterinary healthcare market players, veterinary healthcare market segments and geographies, veterinary healthcare market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The veterinary healthcare market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Veterinary Healthcare Market Organizations Covered: Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Cargill Inc., Ceva Santé Animale, Eli Lilly and Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-20) and ten years forecast (2020-30)

Other Information And Analyses: SWOT analysis, veterinary healthcare market customer information, veterinary healthcare market product/service analysis – product examples, trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, suggested trend based strategies, impact of COVID-19 on the market, future outlook and potential analysis, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global veterinary healthcare market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities, conclusions and recommendations by expert analysts.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Veterinary Healthcare Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Veterinary Healthcare Sector: The report reveals where the global veterinary healthcare industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

