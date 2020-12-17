Life Coach Craig Siegel Launches Paradigm Shift Program

One of the nation’s leading life coaches has released a new program.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Life Coach Craig Siegel today announced the official launch of his Paradigm Shift Program.

"I’m very excited about it,” said Cultivate Lasting Symphony Founder Craig Siegel. “It’s time to revamp your mindset and recreate your map of the world, so we can then change your world. Life is meant to be lived. This program will transform you and take you from being reactive to proactive and accomplish the extraordinary.”

Siegel’s Paradigm Shift Program comes on the heels of his recently-launched 90-day Moonshot Masterpiece Experience program, which is designed into three elements: mindset revamp, structure, and accountability.

As it relates to the Paradigm Shift Program, Siegel explained that NLP is the system that changed his life years ago. He credits it for being the biggest factor in his success on all fronts, especially mindset.

Siegel stressed that like many people, before he studied NLP, he felt stuck to live in a limited, disempowering state of mind. NLP, he stressed, was the first thing that ever helped him break these habits, and re-trained himself to access confidence on command, and communicate like a master.

“There is so much packed into the course,” Siegel said, before adding, “These are just a few things NLP can help you with: getting clearer on your vision, purpose, and personal values, overcoming your limiting beliefs, developing more confidence, dealing with the more difficult people in your life in a more effective manner, developing leadership qualities, dealing with fear, anxiety, stress, anger, and any other difficult emotion, breaking dysfunctional behavior patterns, working through any internal conflict, and more.”

Siegel went on to reveal that his Paradigm Shift Program includes:

• Access to modules and worksheets to organize and provide structure to your life.

• Private Facebook Community with complimentary training on mindset tweaks.

• Cultivate that edge in life that lasts forever.

Siegel believes that while people are not broken, their frames often are. He alters their map of the world and revamps their mindset, thus leading to unbelievable breakthroughs in all facets of life.

For more information, please visit www.cultivatelastingsymphony.com/about-craig.

About Cultivate Lasting Symphony, Inc.

Cultivate Lasting Symphony is a play on its Founder Craig Siegel's initials, Craig Landon Siegel. Craig is a born and raised New Yorker. He grew up with an older brother and two loving parents. Natural talent was not something Craig had a whole lot of, but he had heart and an abundance of grit, and this fueled his ambition.

