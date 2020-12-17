Introducing the New Sanitary Fogger™, the Better Way to Clean Anything, Anywhere

A compact, rechargeable device, the Sanitary Fogger™ provides a quick and easy way to sanitize anything at home or on the go.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sanitary Fogger Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of its highly effective, innovative and eco-friendly Sanitary Fogger™. Created by Cori Robson, a single mom with four children, the product is being launched on Kickstarter to help fund the first production run.The idea for the Sanitary Fogger™ was conceived when Robson’s 8-year-old son Liam expressed his reluctance to go to school for fear of getting sick. Quickly realizing that this was becoming a common theme not just for children, but for people of all ages, Robson, with the help of her daughter Jordan, began the search for a solution.“We looked for an effective way for children and adults to sanitize their surroundings and feel safe wherever they go,” says Robson. “We wanted a viable alternative to hand sanitizers that dry out your hands and disinfectant wipes which end up in the landfill. We knew there had to be a better way.”The Sanitary Fogger™ proved to be the perfect solution. Compact and rechargeable, the device fits in a pocket or purse allowing it to be taken virtually anywhere. Children can easily keep one in their jacket pocket or backpack so it’s always within arm’s reach. Easily rechargeable with a USB cable, it’s available in six colourful styles, and there’s even a place on the back for children to write their names.According to Robson, the Sanitary Fogger’s 25 ml reservoir complies with airport security regulations for carry-on luggage, so travellers can even fog their seating area and the restroom on the plane.“You can sanitize anything from bus seats to books, shopping carts to gym equipment and even pet bedding,” adds Robson. It’s for anyone wanting to feel a little safer when venturing out to tackle their day.”Sanitary Fogger Inc. will also be launching a new program in January that offers schools the opportunity to fundraise with the product.Although the project has so far been self-funded, design and manufacturing costs are rising significantly, so the company is looking for support through its Kickstarter campaign. There are currently special holiday offers running where early backers can get two Sanitary Foggers for the price of one.To learn more about the Sanitary Fogger™ and take advantage of the limited time special holiday deals, visit the Kickstarter page About the CompanyFounded in Calgary, Alberta, at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, Sanitary Fogger Inc. is on a mission is to help people stay safe in times of uncertainty. The company’s innovative, eco-friendly solutions are designed to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus and also help prevent future outbreaks.