Gov adjust retail limits, frontline workers still awaiting relief

Santa Fe – Today, with less than two weeks remaining in the holiday shopping season, the Lujan Grisham administration finally walked back retail capacity restrictions that have been forcing New Mexicans to wait in long lines for food and other necessities. This reversal arrives just as unemployed New Mexicans will start receiving the $1200 federal CARES Act stimulus checks appropriated during the November special session.

“It is very nice that New Mexicans no longer have to wait in such long lines while the weather is cold,” said House Republican Caucus Chair Rebecca Dow (Truth or Consequences). “The timing of this reversal certainly works out well for those that are receiving the $1200 checks. I just wish that those frontline workers in retail and other areas who have been working throughout the pandemic would have been supported with the COVID dollars as well. Even retail workers have been going to work day in, and day out risking their health with no recognition or relief from our state.”

Democrat lawmakers voted down a measure to deliver $600 in relief funds to frontline workers making less than $15 per hour in the 2nd Special Session, just before Thanksgiving.

