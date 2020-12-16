Socios.com Partners With canow Co. Ltd. To Bring Tokenized Fan Engagement To Japanese & Southeast Asian Sports Fans And The Clubs They Love.

/EIN News/ -- Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- canow Co., Ltd. (Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, CEO: Kunihiro Katsuragi, hereinafter canow) and Socios.com are partnering together to on-board Japanese and Southeast Asian sporting organizations - and their fans - onto Socios.com’s innovative tokenized fan engagement platform. canow, as Socios.com’s digital marketing partner in the region, will work on behalf of the platform to connect Socios.com to the best potential sports clubs around Japan and Southeast Asia.

Socios.com is a blockchain based fan engagement and rewards platform that partners with sports organizations to give their global fan base a ‘voice’ in the teams they love, recognition of their fandom from teams and the ability to leverage their engagement for rewards. All of this engagement is made possible via club-specific Fan Tokens, which Socios.com creates for partners and makes available for fans to purchase. Fans use Fan Tokens to vote on club decisions, while their ownership makes fans eligible to receive unique rewards in exchange for their engagement. Clubs open up a new revenue vertical, fans get a tradable share of influence and connection to the clubs they love; everybody wins.

What is a Fan Token?

Fan Tokens are a digital asset class specific to each of Socios.com’s partners (such as Juventus, FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico de Madrid and many others) whose ownership allows fans to vote on club decisions and redeem club-exclusive rewards via engaging in various Fan Token holder-only features such as ticketing raffles, cashback on official merchandise, photo contests, quizzes and more.

Partnership Overview:

canow will act as one of Socios.com’s official club acquisition partners and marketing agencies across Japan and Southeast Asia to on-board new clubs from the region onto the platform, and to educate those clubs’ fan bases on the value of Fan Token ownership to stimulate adoption.

Company Quotes:

canow Co.,Ltd. COO - Ryohei Osaka

"From the concept of " Well being ", which is the motto of canow, the issuance of Fan Token not only digitizes the connection between clubs and fans in sports more than ever, but also visualizes the development, expectations and evaluation of the fan community, thus raising the sense of ownership. We’re excited to work directly with Socios.com to bring their project to clubs and fans around Japan and Southeast Asia as a whole."

Socios.com CSO - Max Rabinovitch

“Both from the perspective of blockchain and fan engagement, Southeast Asia and Japan have been key markets for Socios.com as we continually look to expand our operations. We’re excited to partner with canow to leverage their localised knowledge of both sports and regional fan bases from a uniquely ‘blockchain literate’ perspective.”

Executive Profiles:

canow Co. Ltd. COO - Ryohei Osaka

In the entertainment industry such as music and entertainment production, he was involved in the arrangement and provision of music to many famous artists as a writer and recording engineer, and also quickly incorporated sales promotion and digital frameworks into artist PR and marketing work. Taking advantage of that experience, after working as a video startup, he was in charge of launching the digital marketing department of a sales promotion company.

Established canow Co., Ltd. in April 2020 to promote business centered on overseas markets. As COO, he is in charge of collaboration with famous Japanese companies, designing token utilization adaptation to existing businesses, strategic design and development, business strategy planning of investee companies, etc.

Socios.com CSO - Max Rabinovitch

A creative director and strategic consultant for more than 10 years, Max has helped bring enterprise clients like USPCC (Bicycle Brand) & Morton Salt into the mobile/ digital gamification arena and worked on commercial campaigns for clients including Famous Footwear, McDonald’s (NA), Nestlé & Sony (PlayStation) as a writer and consultant with MadHat Creative. He’s also been active in TV production, having created and produced the ‘reality TV’ inspired poker competition series GPL: India for Colors Infinity in Asia. Max currently leads business and product strategy for Socios.com and Chiliz, having been with the project from its inception authoring the original Chiliz/ Socios.com ‘vision’ White Paper.

About canow

Name: canow Co.,Ltd.

Location：5F Tokyu Yotsuya Building 6-6 Kojimachi Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative：CEO Kunihiro Katsuragu

Founded：April 2020

URL：http://canow-jp.com/

About Socios.com

The Socios.com fan engagement platform went live in late 2019 and has grown to a team of over 80 tech, gamification and sports professionals working in-house with headquarters in Europe and offices in Asia and the Americas. To date, 18 major sporting organizations, including FC Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have partnered with Socios.com in order to launch Fan Tokens. Fan Tokens are digital assets that provide owners with engagement opportunities, such as voting rights, the ability to compete in leaderboards and forthcoming features including Chat and Games. Fan Tokens also enable holders to earn club-related rewards, as well as discounts and other benefits linked to their clubs and club sponsors. The platform’s roster of partners also includes MMA giants UFC and the Professional Fighters League (PFL), with over 50 additional partners slated to join the fray through 2021.

Representative：CSO Max Rabinovitch

For more information please visit：www.socios.com and www.chiliz.com





