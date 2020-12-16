AN INTERVIEW WITH MO AMIN, CEO OF EXCLUSIVE CALLS

With the mass impact of COVID-19 on company success, telemarketing has become an even more valuable tool in any company’s arsenal.

1. What is the value of Telemarketing in today’s business climate?

“In today’s business climate, because of Coronavirus, telemarketing has become a lot more important than it was before because face-to-face meetings are much less safe, and face to face is no longer really viable. COVID-19 has killed conventions and meetings in person and so using telemarketing is an excellent way to get outgoing calls to ensure that you’re reaching out to clients and prospects.”

2. How is Exclusive Calls different from other telemarketing agencies?



“A lot of our competitors are answering services, and they offer an outbound calling piece, whereas with us, we are focused on telemarketing and setting appointments solely. This is extremely important because [they] hire personalities that are great for inbound customer service calls and we hire extroverts that love to talk. They work at their best when it comes to making outbound calls and being able to shine over the phone.”

3. Why should a company choose Exclusive calls over its competitors?



“A) It’s our hiring process. We take anywhere up to 60 days to evaluate the trainee before hiring them, and the reason we do that is because in the outbound calling world everyone says they’re ‘good’. People lie, and in reality they aren’t as good as they say they are but there is no way to know right away. For every 30 people that go through our program, we hire between 3-5 people. We hire slowly, and we fire quickly.”



“B) Our experience. We have a ton of experience in all sorts of industries. The beauty of it is that telemarketing is a formula. If you have the formula down, you’ll be successful in any campaign. Obviously different campaigns will see different results but the formula stays the same.”

4. I know you have predictions for telemarketing in the future; can you tell me a little bit about those predictions and how ingrained in the future you think Telemarketing will be?



“Here’s the thing: less and less people have the grit to get on the phone, so finding the right talent is going to get harder and harder. But as far as the meat of it, I think it’s going to increase. There was a time where telemarketing decreased, where it was all about the internet, and in recent years people are going back to Telemarketing for generating leads that are genuine. So I think Telemarketing, and outbound calls in general, are going to pick up and make a come back due to the simple fact that every business needs to start generating more leads.”

5. Lastly, what does Exclusive Calls offer to clients that they can’t find anywhere else?



“There are a few significant things that set us apart by far. First, our training program, which is a requirement for every staff member to be hired. For every 12-15 staff members there’s a team leader. Next, we block all internet access, and so the callers HAVE to use the phone and focus. We always have the same team on an account. So if there’s a team of five on an account it’ll always be those same five people. We have quality assurance representatives, so if a call leads to a possible appointment, we have a quality assurance agent barge in and determine if there is genuine interest to approve or decline it. If approved it will be sent to the client. Finally, the most important thing, we know the formula. And, it works.”

If you’re looking for well trained and experienced telemarketing agents and services, Exclusive Calls is definitely a strong contender. To find out more about Exclusive Calls and their services, visit their website or email them at info@ExclusiveCalls.com.

