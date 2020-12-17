Miller & Miller's online-only Advertising, Toys & Historic Objects auction, December 12th, is a huge hit with collectors

The top lot of the auction was this Pace’s Races 5-cent horse race slot machine made in the United States in 1934, professionally restored mechanically and cosmetically (CA$29,212).

Black Cat Cigarettes porcelain sign (Canadian, 1940s), 50 ½ inches by 48 inches, one of the most attractive porcelain signs in Canadian advertising history (CA$10,516).

Rare ‘Berlin’ Lion Brewery tin litho sign, Canadian, 1901, the only example known to exist, 14 inches by 19 inches (sight, less oak frame), the center depicting a lion’s head (CA$8,179).

Sawyer-Massey 1-inch scale plowing engine working model, made in the 1950s out of steel and brass by W.E. Deering of Surrey, British Columbia, still in its original custom case (CA$9,348).