HUMBL Responds to Recent Seeking Alpha Article

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, California, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKT: TSNP) shareholders have been requesting that the company respond to the recent attack on HUMBL that was disseminated by Seeking Alpha, a for-profit entity seeking to market its own services like stock picks and promotion. Tesoro/HUMBL management are fully supportive of anybody’s right to free speech and opinion. We are also supportive of anybody’s right to make their investing decisions based on the opinion of Seeking Alpha’s, “Gold Panda,” an anonymous Bulgarian cyber-blogger, who not only criticizes HUMBL, but blockchain technology in general. Therefore, we will not comment on the credibility of the Seeking Alpha article but invite accredited journalists and financial analysts to discuss our endeavors with us.



About HUMBL, Inc.

The mission of HUMBL, Inc. is to deliver more seamless digital pairing experiences for consumers and merchants in the global economy. The HUMBL platform includes the HUMBL® Mobile App, HUMBL Hubs™ Merchant Software and the HUMBL Marketplace.

The HUMBL® Mobile App delivers more seamless global transactions, by integrating multiple currencies, payment methods and financial services into one-click for the customer, beyond primarily US only mobile wallet providers such as Zelle® and Venmo®.

The HUMBL Hubs™ merchant software and point-of-sale (POS) pairs customers and merchants together to use contactless payment technologies, helping merchants in majority cash economies to do things like accept debit cards, credit cards and USD stablecoins from HUMBL® mobile wallet users.

The HUMBL Marketplace will connect customers and merchants online, in improved global commerce, deal discovery and HUMBL Pay merchant checkout programs.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

CONTACT: