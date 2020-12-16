Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) Files Form 8-K Announcing Multi-Year Contract Renewal with Lloyds Bank Plc

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX), an advertising platform in banks’ digital channels, today filed Form 8-K with the SEC, announcing a multi-year contract renewal with Lloyds Bank Plc.

On December 16, 2020, Cardlytics UK Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cardlytics, Inc., renewed its Spending Rewards Agreement with Lloyds Bank Plc. Under the agreement, Cardlytics UK Limited will continue to provide Cardlytics Direct to Lloyds customers through December 31, 2023.

The 8-K, along with all other Cardlytics filings, is available on the Cardlytics Investor Relations site, ir.cardlytics.com.

About Cardlytics
Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is an advertising platform in banks’ digital channels. We partner with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, San Francisco, and Visakhapatnam. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.  

Media Contact:
Angie Amberg
aamberg@cardlytics.com


