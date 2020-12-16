IPM Associations Services Partners with MANNA Food Bank to Host Food Drive

/EIN News/ -- Arden, NC, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPM Associations Services (IPM), an Associa® company, recently held a food drive to collect donations to support two local food banks during the holiday season.

Donations from team members at IPM’s Arden, North Carolina, office collected approximately 300 pounds of food for the MANNA Food Bank. MANNA Food Bank is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving Western North Carolina since 1983. An accredited member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization, MANNA serves over 200 community-based food assistance agencies in 16 North Carolina counties.

The IPM Cashiers office also worked with the MANNA Food Bank. The Cashiers team collected 200 pounds of food that was donated to the Fishes & Loaves Food Pantry, a non-profit organization in Cashiers, North Carolina. The mission of Fish & Loaves is to help alleviate hunger in Jackson County by providing free food to people in the area who fall below the poverty line based on family size and monthly income. In 2019, Fishes & Loaves served over 2,250 households and nearly 8,000 people.

“IPM is dedicated to serving our communities beyond our normal management operations and committed to giving back in ways that make a positive impact on the entire community,” stated Robb Baer, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, IPM president. “We are proud of the way our team members mobilized to aid those in need. The initiative of our employees and their passion for giving helps IPM continue our commitment to strengthening the communities we serve.”

