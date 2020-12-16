Yily De Los Santos Plastic Surgeon Discusses Why VASER Liposculpture Could Be for You
Yily De Los Santos Plastic Surgeon recently discussed why VASER liposculpture could be for you.MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There's no better time than now to start feeling confident in your skin. VASER liposculpture is a unique tool designed to sculpt the body and help individuals enjoy body confidence. Dra. Yily De Los Santos Plastic Surgeon recently discussed why VASER liposculpture may be exactly what you've been seeking.
"The process of transferring fat is no longer an extensive procedure," Yily De Los Santos Plastic Surgeon said. "VASER technology has greatly reduced the trauma associated with liposculpture. There's less pain, shorter recovery times, less blood loss, and the overall experience is simply better than it used to be."
Yily De Los Santos Plastic Surgeon explained that VASER liposculpture is less invasive than traditional liposuction and allows the recipient to remain awake throughout the procedure. Recovery time is drastically shorter than with traditional liposuction. Yily De Los Santos Plastic Surgeon added that VASER liposculpture is a walk-out procedure, which means patients can return home to recover the very same day. However, they will need to rest, without any strenuous activity, for roughly three weeks.
"VASER liposculpture can be ideal for anyone with especially fibrous tissues," Yily De Los Santos Plastic Surgeon said. "Naturally fibrous tissues can make traditional liposuction more difficult, while VASER can be performed easily and effectively."
Yily De Los Santos Plastic Surgeon explained that men typically have more fibrous tissues overall, and women tend to have more fibrous tissues in the love handle and bra roll areas. VASER liposculpture is able to be more selective, so people looking to target certain problem areas will appreciate the accuracy. Yily De Los Santos Plastic Surgeon explained that VASER liposculpture can be used to remove fat in targeted areas, which can provide more definition around certain muscles and problem areas.
"VASER liposculpture offers a more natural look, because the skin retracts more easily," Yily De Los Santos Plastic Surgeon said. "The non-invasive nature of the procedure means there are less wounds to heal."
Yily De Los Santos Plastic Surgeon added that VASER lipo treatment is most ideal for anyone who is worried about pain or downtime, as these are drastically less than with traditional liposuction. Risks are lower with VASER, and the patient can return to normal life almost immediately. However, VASER is most ideal for targeting certain areas of the body. Traditional liposuction may be recommended for those who have large amounts of fat they want removed.
"VASER liposculpture is one of the best things to happen to the plastic surgery industry in a very long time," Yily De Los Santos Plastic Surgeon said. "When combined with a healthy diet and exercise, VASER liposculpture can help you acquire a body you're proud to show off."
