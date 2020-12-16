Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
All State COVID-19 Testing Sites Closed on Thursday

In anticipation of Winter Storm Gail, all State-run COVID-19 testing sites will be closed tomorrow, December 17. State-run testing sites are the sites that people schedule through portal.ri.gov, as well as all K-12 testing sites. Both indoor and outdoor sites are closing tomorrow.

When testing sites open again, people who had appointments for Thursday will not need to make new appointments. They can go to the site where their appointment was scheduled at any time with a print or screenshot of their confirmation notice, and they will be tested.

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) will post information on social media and make additional announcements on when testing will resume.

