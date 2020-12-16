STATE OF RHODE ISLAND EXPECTING SIGNIFICANT SNOWSTORM

The Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA) is preparing for a significant snowstorm expected to impact the state starting late Wednesday into Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Providence and Kent Counties beginning Wednesday, December 16th at 7:00pm to 1pm December 17th. Southern Rhode Island is under a Winter Storm Watch.

The National Weather Service in Boston is forecasting eight to twelve inches statewide. Snowfall amounts depend on the track of the storm. Additionally, gale force winds offshore could gust to 40 mph.

RIEMA Director Marc Pappas says the time to prepare is now. "This is our first major snowstorm of the season. Especially now, in a COVID-19 environment, everyone must make sure to take special precautions while preparing for this storm. Update items in your go kit to include face masks and hand sanitizer, review your family communication plan, and be prepared to check-in with your neighbors virtually."

The snow is expected to be heavy at times which can cause power outages. Make sure to keep your phones, laptops, and tablets charged. If you lose power, call National Grid at (800) 465-2020.

RIEMA will continue to monitor weather conditions as we continue to receive updates from the National Weather Service. RIEMA will continue to post updates on social media.