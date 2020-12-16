Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Request for information // Fairfield Attempted Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A205300

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling                          

STATION: St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 12/16/2020 between 10:30 and 12:00 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 237 Mill St. Fairfield

VIOLATION: Attempted burglary

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                             

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Dennis Charland

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and timeframe an unknown individual attempted to gain entry into the detached garage at the above address. Entry was not gained but the building sustained damage from the incident. Anyone with information is urged to call the St. Albans State Police Barracks

 

 

