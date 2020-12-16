St. Albans Barracks // Request for information // Fairfield Attempted Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A205300

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 12/16/2020 between 10:30 and 12:00 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 237 Mill St. Fairfield

VIOLATION: Attempted burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Dennis Charland

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and timeframe an unknown individual attempted to gain entry into the detached garage at the above address. Entry was not gained but the building sustained damage from the incident. Anyone with information is urged to call the St. Albans State Police Barracks