St. Albans Barracks // Request for information // Fairfield Attempted Burglary
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A205300
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 12/16/2020 between 10:30 and 12:00 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 237 Mill St. Fairfield
VIOLATION: Attempted burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Dennis Charland
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and timeframe an unknown individual attempted to gain entry into the detached garage at the above address. Entry was not gained but the building sustained damage from the incident. Anyone with information is urged to call the St. Albans State Police Barracks