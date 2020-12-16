Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
December 16, 2020

Federal Reserve Board and Federal Open Market Committee release economic projections from the December 15-16 FOMC meeting

For release at 2:00 p.m. EST

The attached tables and charts released on Wednesday summarize the economic projections made by Federal Open Market Committee participants in conjunction with the December 15-16 meeting.

Projections (PDF) | Accessible Materials

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

You just read:

