YOTELPAD Park City Opens
London-based YOTEL opens its first-ever YOTELPAD in Park City, Utah, expanding its affordable luxury brand in a market that attracts today's adventurous travelers, weekend commuters and traveling workers.
First in New Hotel Concept
YOTELPAD is going to change the way travelers view hotels and hotels adapt to today’s travelers. Intelligently designed PADs allow guests to enjoy the benefits of their stay without added expenses.”PARK CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YOTELPAD Park City opens today in Park City, Utah, making it the first YOTELPAD concept in the world for the London-based hotel group, YOTEL.
— Brandon Tyler
With 144 PADs (YOTEL-speak for condos), YOTELPAD Park City is located at the base of the largest U.S. ski resort, Park City Mountain in Canyons Village. Equipped with self-service check-in stations, the fully tech-equipped hotel allows guests to access Grab+Go meals and drinks, a 24/7 gym with the latest Life Fitness & Peloton equipment, ski valet service, a fireside lounge and more.
“This first YOTELPAD is going to change the way travelers view hotels and hotels adapt to today’s travelers,” said Brandon Tyler, general manager of YOTELPAD Park City. “In this 7,300-acre mountain resort, YOTELPAD becomes a launching pad for all who want to immerse themselves in Park City’s beautiful outdoors year-round and have a new, efficient home base with full amenities.”
YOTELPAD’s differentiator is its innovative designs for various-sized PADs, which include Italian furniture that transforms into multiple uses in the same room space. European-inspired floorplans optimize every inch of PADs, which can accommodate up to seven guests and make it the perfect mountain base for adventure seekers.
“Built with creative forethought, these PADs offer incredible options for guests,” Tyler said. “Intelligently designed PADs allow guests to enjoy the benefits of their stay without added expenses.
“This hotel experience infuses modern, international designs for indoors, outdoors and spaces in between, such as by the pool, around the fireplace and in the games room.
“Guests can relax in the hot tub, unwind by the pool and soak in Park City’s beautiful valley views from the View Terrace.”
Tapping into the local fresh food options, YOTELPAD has contracted with several local food providers.
“To accommodate guests’ preferences, our Grab+Go food express offers fresh farm-to-table local food,” he said. “Savoury Kitchen will provide breakfast burritos, oatmeal, soups, sandwiches and salads. Dinner will originate from Rebekah’s Kitchen, with items such as turkey chili and minestrone stew. Gold Creek Farms will provide locally harvested cheeses daily.
“From quality coffees, such as Lavazza, to high-end takeaway meals, we offer a wide range of food, drinks and retail items.”
Already at 85 percent sold, YOTELPAD’s owners can submit their PADs into a nightly rental program when not in use.
“Owners who want to rent their PADs will instantly be listed in YOTEL’s worldwide network for guests seeking new experiences in an environment with modern design,” said Tyler.
Operating 17 hotels in eight countries, YOTEL recently opened YOTEL London, YOTEL Glasgow and YOTEL Washington, D.C.
“The YOTEL and YOTELPAD concepts are trending, with 13 more YOTELs under development globally and two YOTELPADs being built in Miami and Dubai,” he said.
YOTEL’s rapid global expansion is fueled from a combination of contemporary design and sociable amenities in popular locations. The tech-forward brand has built a strong following for its hassle-free solutions, with travelers seeking out hotels in cities and airports from San Francisco to Europe to Singapore.
To provide mountain resort expertise, YOTEL has partnered with Benchmark, a global hospitality leader, to spearhead day-to-day operations of YOTELPAD Park City. Since acquiring Gemstone Hotels & Resorts in 2016, Benchmark has built a strong Park City presence and manages a portfolio of more than 70 unique projects across three continents, including ski properties in Park City, Vail, Lake Tahoe and Jackson Hole.
Known for novel design and amenities in great locations, YOTEL enlisted Replay Destinations to create four-season resort destinations where guests can play longer and more often.
A national resort development leader, Replay designs destination resorts so year-round guests can play longer, smarter and more frequently. Leading Park City’s Canyons Village masterplan design, Replay’s visionary team was part of the inspiration behind Whistler Blackcomb, consistently ranked as a top world destination.
Disrupting the world of hospitality through people, technology and design, YOTEL creates extraordinary experiences and a sense of fun and value in sought-after venues around the world.
For more information, visit yotel.com/parkcity.
# # #
About BENCHMARK®, a global hospitality company. BENCHMARK®, a global hospitality company, is a leader in the development, management, and marketing of independent, soft branded, and experiential hard branded resorts, hotels, and conference centers. In addition to the company’s award-winning full- service Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, its lifestyle and luxury Gemstone Collection, and its industry-leading Benchmark Conference Center division is a leading provider of contemporary city center venues for meetings, signature events, and conferences. BENCHMARK’s combined portfolio features more than 80 unique projects across three continents. The company is passionately committed to delivering personal, inspiring, and memory-making experiences, driving total revenue and profitability, and cultivating an award winning, “Be the Difference” culture for all its employees. BENCHMARK is based in The Woodlands (Houston), Texas, with offices in London, England; Miami, Florida; Park City, Utah; Scottsdale, Arizona; New Brunswick, New Jersey; Seattle, Washington; and Tokyo, Japan. Visit www.benchmarkglobalhospitality.com for more information.
CONTACT:
Diana Carey
YOTELPAD Park City
+1 970-497-9987
diana.carey@yotel.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Welcome to YOTELPAD Park City! Where innovation meets affordable residencies - this brilliant design is there to make every inch efficient.