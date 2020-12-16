CEO and Philanthropist Steven Odzer Shares Time Management Tips For Execs Working From Home
Check Out CEO Steven Odzer's Top Time Management StrategiesNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pandemic has hit businesses hard, and it can be tough to make the transition from life at the office to life at the kitchen table. Luckily, many CEOs are sharing their top tips for at-home productivity. Here, YBT Industries CEO Steven Odzer explains how he manages to get everything done-even when he can't be in his normal workplace.
First, Steven Odzer recommends finding the best place in your home for you to work quietly and uninterrupted. It can be tempting to carry your laptop or phone around with you all day, but doing so can turn into a productivity nightmare. Set up your workspace, and work only in that designated space. Just like you wouldn't carry your desktop computer around at the office, there's no need to take your laptop from place to place in your home.
Next, Steven Odzer recommends scheduling a time to check in with your team. This doesn't necessarily have to be a daily activity at this point. Employees and supervisors alike are loathing long Zoom meetings that easily could have been emailed. Once a week can be plenty to check in face to face. If you're in charge of a team, setting a regular time to chat each week can help your employees set up their schedules.
Getting dressed can be a key part of feeling ready for the day, according to Steven Odzer. Sure, it's tempting to stay in your pajamas all day, but getting ready for work just like you would if you were going into the office sets the tone for the day and can help your mind shift into work mode. When you're working from home, it's tough to get into the productivity mindset. Steven Odzer recommends doing all that you can to mimic the office environment, and that starts with what you see when you look in the mirror.
Lastly, Steven Odzer recommends being open and honest with your manager or supervisor about any issues you're having with working from home. If you normally utilize childcare but currently have kids at home with you, don't be afraid to let your manager know. Steven Odzer reminds employees that they aren't the only ones dealing with an unusual situation. The pandemic affects people at all levels of the corporate hierarchy. Talking with your supervisor about scheduling issues, deadline changes, and shifting work hours as soon as possible ahead of time will be appreciated, according to Steven Odzer.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+17862338220
email us here