Judicial Branch Employee Recognition Awards 2020

This year’s Annual Judicial Branch Employee Recognition Awards, the highest honors given by the Nebraska Supreme Court in recognition of exemplary performance by staff in the Judicial System, were presented virtually on December 15, 2020.

Acknowledging the unique challenges of COVID-19 this past year, the Judicial Branch awarded two recipients for certain categories. One award is to recognize the work of employees in the court and probation offices, and the other is to recognize employees at the Administrative Office of the Courts and Probation (AOCP).

In Chief Justice Mike Heavican’s welcoming remarks, he noted “This is one of my favorite days of the year and I hope it is a favorite day for everyone watching. Every year this ceremony is an inspiration.”

Gene Cotter, Deputy Administrator for Operations, provided an overview of the program and State Court Administrator Corey Steel and State Probation Administrator Deborah Minardi alternated introducing the following award winners:

Employees of the Year

Stephanie Skinner, District 12 Probation, Gering

Jacey Rader, AOCP, Lincoln

Outstanding Administrative Employee

Gene Cotter, Deputy Administrator, AOCP, Lincoln

Outstanding County Court Clerk Magistrate

Ron Murtaugh, Douglas County, Omaha

Outstanding County Court Staff

Karen Borgheiinck, Hall County, Grand Island

Outstanding Clerk of District Court

Valorie Bendixen, Hall County, Grand Island

Outstanding Probation Supervisor

Samantha Besemer, District 5 Probation, Seward

Outstanding Probation Officer

Meghan Moland, District 9 Probation, Kearney

Outstanding Probation Support Staff

Jeremy Meiners, District 2 Probation, Papillion

Outstanding Teams

Sarpy County Court Judicial Assistants, Papillion

Katie Boyd

Stephanie Rosenthal

Monica Malchow

AOCP IT Team, Lincoln

Chris Hepburn

Shane Smith

Anh Nguyen

Grant Abel

Gayla Burns

Ryan Habe

Jennifer Jennings

Outstanding Customer Service

Lancaster County Court Probate Division, Lincoln

Keri Pritschau

Vicki Kyles

Meg McCrina

Jamie Bohlen

Emily Lucas

Marci Heier

Kris Nelson

JBE Staff, AOCP, Lincoln

Melissa Ireland

Jerid Wedige

Greg Sunderman

Niki Svik

Sherri Gelvin

Jezharela Arteaga

Heather Kowalski

Innovation Awards

Women of Cheyenne County Court and District Court, Sidney

Lori Bartling

Tracey Bartling

Korey Wells

Debra Hume

Communication Team, AOCP, Lincoln

Janet Bancroft

Jared Callahan

Heather Benson

Diversity Leadership Awards

District 3A Probation Drug Testing Unit, Lincoln

Jimmy Terrell

Jennifer Bacon

Patti Molzen

Donal Washington

Bradley Atkins

Yaa Baeta

LGBTQ Training Team, AOCP, Lincoln