Restart with the Arts this Season in Florida’s Cultural Capital®

/EIN News/ -- Lake Worth Beach, Fla., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Though the holidays might feel a bit different this year, the magic of the season is still present as ever. In The Palm Beaches, Florida's Cultural Capital®, cultural happenings start to ramp up around the holidays, sparking joy throughout the region.

As America’s first resort destination, The Palm Beaches beckons visitors from across the country with warm weather, pristine beaches and inspiration wherever you wander. From spacious museums and historical sites to breathtaking botanical gardens and unique outdoor murals, residents and visitors alike can restart with the arts this season and experience the region by safely exploring the most coveted exhibitions and other noteworthy sights.

Cultural organizations in The Palm Beaches recognize that safety is a top priority for visitors. Palm Beach County currently has a local ordinance requiring facial coverings in public places, indoors or outdoors, wherever social distancing isn’t possible. Local cultural organizations also have specific guidelines right now to help keep guests safe, and many have signed The Palm Beaches Pledge, promising to follow guidelines from health and government officials to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep everyone safe. Please refer to each organization’s website for further updates and details before visiting.

Below is a selection of current and upcoming cultural happenings in The Palm Beaches, Florida:

What: "Glasstress Boca Raton 2021"

Where: Boca Raton Museum of Art (Boca Raton)

Description: This exhibition showcases over 30 international artists who have created works in glass in collaboration with the master glass artisans at Berengo Studio on the island of Murano in the Venetian lagoon.

When: Jan. 26 through Sept. 5, 2021

Cost: Members: Free; Students (with valid ID): Free; Children: Free; Adults: $12; Seniors (65+): $10



What: "Charles and Jackson Pollock"

Where: The Society of the Four Arts (Palm Beach)

Description: In addition to approximately 70 paintings and works on paper by ‘Pollock the Elder’, the exhibition presents a small, intimate selection of work by Jackson Pollock, including paintings, drawings, his sole surviving sculpture, virtually his entire production of prints, and more.

When: Jan. 30 through March 28, 2021

Cost: Gallery admission is $10; Free for members and children 14 and younger.



What: "Collecting Stories"

Where: Morikami Museum & Japanese Gardens (Delray Beach)

Description: This exhibit highlights more than 100 works drawn from Morikami's Permanent Collection and is featured in five vignettes, or mini-exhibitions. You can see early 20th century kimono in “Dressing the Modern Girl,” and explore the variety of utensils used for making and serving sake in “Celebrating Sake.” In “Masquerade,” you can learn about the vast array of face masks used in Japan, while in “A View of the Moon," you can observe the profound emotions associated with the moon. In “Sacred Spaces,” you will learn about the culturally intertwined beliefs of Shintō shrines and Buddhist altars.

When: Now through April 3, 2021

Cost: Members: Free; Adults (ages 18+): $15; Seniors (65+) $13; Military (with ID): $13; College Students (with ID): $11; Children (ages 6-17): $9; Children 5 and under: Free



What: "Outdoor Opera Festival"

Where: Palm Beach Opera (West Palm Beach)

Description: As one of the oldest opera companies in South Florida, Palm Beach Opera recently announced its star-studded cast for the company’s first-ever outdoor opera festival. The event will feature riveting live performances of “La Bohème,” “Pagliacci” and “Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute)” at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

When: Feb. 19-27, 2021

Cost: Single tickets are $20



What: "Real Bodies"

Where: South Florida Science Center and Aquarium (West Palm Beach)

Description: The “Real Bodies” exhibit goes beyond skin deep to reveal the mysteries of human anatomy, exploring the body through physiology, culture and emotion. You will have the opportunity to tour real, preserved human bodies, digging deeper into what it means to be alive. “Real Bodies” takes visitors on a journey, asking them to explore who they are, where they come from and what they choose to do with the life and body they have.

When: Now through April 11, 2021

Cost: Science Center members: Free; Adults: $17.95; Children under 3: Free; Children ages 3 to 12: $13.95; Seniors age 60 and older: $15.95 for seniors aged 60 and older



What: "Soul on Art: Ghosts of Africa"

Where: Lighthouse ArtCenter Gallery (Tequesta)

Description: This exhibit features paintings, sculptures and multimedia by black and brown artists in the world today, including Leonardo Drew, Adam Pendleton, William Kwamena-Poh, Ransome, Kara Walker and Purvis Young. It showcases the personal experience and cultural heritage of these artists. While some of the pieces are on loan from private collections, many are available for purchase.

When: Jan. 26 through March 10, 2021

Cost: Free for members and $5 suggested donation for non-members



What: "The Collection of Esther M. and Sumner L. Feldberg"

Where: Norton Museum of Art (West Palm Beach)

Description: This exhibition showcases their prints and drawings collection with representations ranging from Christo (Bulgarian, born 1935) and Jan Dibbets (Dutch, born 1941) to Jasper Johns (American, born 1930) and Roy Lichtenstein (American, 1923-1997). The works within the Feldberg Collection survey critical American and European artists of the 20th century.

When: Now through March 28, 2021

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $18; Seniors (60+): $15; Students with valid school ID: $5; Children 12 and under: Free

For more information on other happenings and cultural experiences in The Palm Beaches, visit palmbeachculture.com/events.

About Florida’s Cultural Capital®

The Palm Beaches is a collection of 39 cities and towns stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta, with 47 miles of pristine Atlantic Ocean beaches and sophisticated art and culture. The destination has more than 200 cultural organizations that produce 42,000 events, exhibitions and performances annually.

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida’s Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council’s complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, custom itineraries and enhanced access to local events, talent and venues.

