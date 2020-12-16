Lakewood University Approved for Coveted Title IV

Title IV provides financial funding for new students, plus creates opportunities for a new audience of students, too.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lakewood University in Cleveland, Ohio, is thrilled to announce it has been approved for the coveted Title IV (Student Assistance), which provides a wide range of provisions to assist students in pursuing their post-secondary goals.Lakewood University is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that provides worldwide distance education for business, medical, and legal professions. The university provides quality online programs that are both rigorous and able to be earned in a short period of time.In the University’s most recent news, Lakewood University is informing the public it has been approved for Title IV. This classification authorizes the university to provide additional financial assistance options to students and their families to help finance their post-secondary education. As a result of this classification, new and aspiring students are able to explore all of the options available to them as they plan for their future.“We are so very thrilled to be approved for Title IV,” says CEO and founder of Lakewood University, Tanya Haggins. “While we always try to find ways to financially support students who need assistance, there are often larger barriers beyond our control. With our new classification, however, we are able to provide financial assistance not only to new students, but also attract students who previously thought university was beyond their reach. We are very excited to connect with all of our new and aspiring students to discuss their educational and career goals using the options Title IV provides.”Title IV classification enables Lakewood University students to access a variety of funding options to help pay for tuition, mandatory fees, and some room and board, including:• Direct Subsidized/Unsubsidized Loan• Direct Graduate PLUS Loan• Direct PLUS Loan• Pell Grant• SEO GrantFor more information about Lakewood University, or to learn more about Title IV, please visit https://lakewood.edu/ About Lakewood UniversityLakewood University is a 100% accredited online college offering MBA, Bachelor’s, and Associate degrees, as well as certified programs in the medical, information technology, business, and legal fields.Lakewood University’s mission is to improve the quality of life of its students by providing excellent, affordable, and in-demand educational programs using various distance learning methods.The university enrolls students year-round, enabling them to immediately begin their program of choice at a time that is right for them. Hundreds of students across the world have enrolled in Lakewood’s globally recognized programs.