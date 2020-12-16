Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market 2020, Research Strategies, SWOT Analysis, Future Forecast Till 2027, Report

Software Defined Data Center Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global market is expected to garner $139 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 32% during the period 2016-2022. SDDC is a facility where all data center resources that include storage, networking, and computer are virtualized and delivered as a service. It leverages deployment, monitoring, and management of data center resources through automated software. Exponential growth of big data, increased demand for streamlined & automated data center operations, and cost efficiency has resulted in increased SDDC adoption, globally. On the contrary, factors that restrain the market expansion in certain regions include possibility of security threats and integration complexity.SDDC network solutions include software-defined storage (SDS), software-defined compute (SDC), and software-defined networking (SDN). The SDS network solution segment holds the maximum market share, as it includes the complete support infrastructure required for storage and management of data. However, SDN network solution is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 31.6%, owing to higher adoption, mainly in North America and Europe.Access Full Summery Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/software-defined-data-center-market Among various industry verticals, government & BFSI accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2014, on account of higher IT spending and huge data generation. The telecom & IT segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, as it generates huge amount of customer data on a daily basis. Among the service segments, integration, deployment, and migration accounted for the highest revenue in 2014, as it involves new hardware setup cost such as servers and automated storage systems. However, the managed services segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the near future.Moreover, North America presently leads the market, on account of early adoption of the technology and high investment in data centers. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit robust growth due to increasing number of data centers and heavy spending by the Chinese government in the IT sector.Get sample report for more details: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/908 Key players analyzed in the SDDC market are VMware, Inc., EMC Corporation, IBM Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation. The key strategies adopted by them include product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their market position, enhance their software services, and expand their geographical presence. Companies profiled in this report includes American Express, Apple Inc., MasterCard, Visa, AT&T, Sprint, First Data, BlackBerry, Samsung, and Google.Inquiry more about this report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/908 Key Findings of the Software Defined Data Center Market:SDS network solution held a significant share in the world SDDC market in 2014, and it is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period.The managed service contributed 36% of the total market value in 2014, and is projected to dominate the market by 2022, owing to the rapid adoption among large enterprises that necessitate third-party assistance to manage and control SDDC infrastructure.In the year 2014, government & BFSI accounted for the highest market share in the industry vertical segment, with over 25% revenue. 