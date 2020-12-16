Laudio Announces the Formation of New Strategic Advisory Committee

Committee of industry leaders to influence the company's innovation agenda and provide guidance on frontline manager solutions and strategies for health systems.

Laudio, a continuous performance management and engagement platform for health systems, today announced the launch of its newly formed strategic committee of trusted advisors. The committee includes distinguished healthcare leaders whose focus will be to help shape and guide the strategy and go-to-market priorities of Laudio, working closely with the leadership team.



“Laudio’s strategic advisory committee will help guide our product roadmap and market positioning within the healthcare industry,” said CJ Floros, COO of Laudio. “We are truly honored that each of these distinguished individuals has agreed to join our advisory committee and bring their expertise and experience to help us achieve our goal of enhancing staff engagement, satisfaction, and, most importantly, quality of care across the industry.”

The four committee members are:

DANIEL L. GROSS, DNSc, RN

Dan Gross recently retired after a 41-year tenure for Sharp HealthCare in San Diego, where he spent his final 14 years as executive vice president. He had leadership responsibility for seven hospitals, the largest home health program, and two senior community centers, all in the San Diego area. He led the only freestanding women’s hospital west of the Mississippi, the second largest non-state-operated behavioral health facility in California, and an active multi-organ transplant program, among other responsibilities. Before becoming EVP, Dan served in a variety of clinical and administrative positions, including senior vice president and CEO of the Sharp Metropolitan Medical Campus. He also was a clinical nurse in medical, coronary, and surgical intensive care units. Dan is a member of the board of trustees of the American Hospital Association, and in 2012, he received the California Hospital Association’s highest honor, the Award of Merit. Dan began his career in Wichita, Kansas, after receiving a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Wichita State University. He also earned a master’s degree in nursing administration from San Diego State University, and a Doctor of Nursing Science with a concentration in nursing, business, and leadership from the University of San Diego.

MARK SOLAZZO

Mark Solazza is executive vice president and chief operating officer for New York-based Northwell Health, including its hospitals, long-term care facilities, the nation’s sixth largest physician group practice, an internationally recognized medical research institute and healthcare-related businesses, where he provides leadership and oversight to all operations. He oversees a workforce of more than 68,000 employees throughout Northwell, the largest private employer in New York State. Before his appointment to COO in 2005, Mark served as chief of staff and chief administrative officer to Northwell Chief Executive Officer Michael J. Dowling. Before joining Northwell in 1995, Mark held a number of senior-level positions within the New York State Department of Social Services, where he oversaw health and social services issues for 15 years. During his tenure there, he was responsible for the state’s Child Assistance Program which earned him Harvard University’s prestigious Innovations in Government Award. Mark earned an undergraduate degree from Fordham University, studied at Albany Medical College, and received an MBA with a specialization in health system management from Union College.

NANCY PRATT

Nancy Pratt is senior vice president of Clinical Product Development at Clinicomp, Intl. She has worked extensively in the clinical effectiveness field and is a noted national speaker. Prior to her current position she served as the chief operating officer at AirStrip and prior to that as the chief quality and safety officer at St. Joseph Health. She began her career in the United States Navy in the Nurse Corps and led clinical initiatives at the Medical University of South Carolina and Sentara Healthcare. She has experience as a manager in cardiovascular care and trauma and has more than 20 years of experience as a critical care nurse in a variety of settings. She has been on the Board of Examiners for the National Malcolm Baldrige Quality Award for four years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the State University of New York and a master’s in nursing administration from San Diego State University.

WILLIAM A. SPOONER, FCHIME, LCHIME, CHCIO

Bill Spooner has more than four decades of healthcare experience, including 18 years as CIO of San Diego‐based Sharp Healthcare. He now serves as advisor to healthcare systems and vendor firms on strategy, innovation, and performance improvement. During his time at Sharp, Bill led an aggressive IT effort that placed Sharp on the Hospitals and Health Networks Most Wired list for 14 of its first 16 years. Recipient of the 2009 John E. Gall Jr. CIO of the Year award, Bill is a member of the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society and the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives, for which he served as chair in 2006. He is a past member of the Healthcare Information Systems Executive Association and Healthcare Financial Management Association. Bill holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration (accounting) from California State University, Chico.

About Laudio

Laudio is critical infrastructure for the healthcare workforce. The platform provides CHROs, CNOs, and frontline managers an integrated management system that fills the gap between information and action. With Laudio, health systems dramatically improve employee engagement, increase retention, and reduce burnout. The Laudio platform operationalizes proven leadership best practices and serves up proactive interventions for managers to engage with team members and address risk factors in real-time. Leading health systems such as Sharp, UNC Health, and Boston Medical Center use Laudio to save millions annually and to reduce turnover. To learn more, visit laudio.com .

