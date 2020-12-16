Deer Flat Chapter Registration Now Open!

The Deer Flat Chapter of the Idaho Master Naturalist Program is open for registration. Idaho Master Naturalist participants attend 40 hours of educational classes, field trips and workshops in addition to volunteering 40 hours of service toward conservation to certify in the program. Read about the Idaho Master Naturalist Program in the flyer. Learn more about the Deer Flat Chapter in the informational flyer and registration form.

questions? contact mndeerflat@gmail.com