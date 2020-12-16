Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 944 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,289 in the last 365 days.

Deer Flat Chapter Registration Now Open!

The Deer Flat Chapter of the Idaho Master Naturalist Program is open for registration. Idaho Master Naturalist participants attend 40 hours of educational classes, field trips and workshops in addition to volunteering 40 hours of service toward conservation to certify in the program. Read about the Idaho Master Naturalist Program in the flyer. Learn more about the Deer Flat Chapter in the informational flyer and registration form.

questions? contact mndeerflat@gmail.com

 

You just read:

Deer Flat Chapter Registration Now Open!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.