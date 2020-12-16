WealthManagement.com Announces Expanded Reach And Coverage of Commercial Real Estate Sector

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WealthManagement.com, the leading resource for financial advisors and wealth planning professionals, announces WealthManagement.com Real Estate (WMRE), a rebranding of the National Real Estate Investor media franchise designed to reflect expanded access of commercial real estate (CRE) market insights and intelligence to a broader community of investment advisor professionals.



The new WMRE will continue to serve the same core National Real Estate Investor audience of commercial real estate investors, developers, owners, lenders and brokerage firms with in-depth analysis of the commercial real estate sector—online, with newsletters and in print. Now, the expert real estate content will also be accessible to WealthManagement.com’s engaged community of 435,000 financial advisors, estate planners, attorneys, CPAs, and other influencers at technology and asset management firms.

Commercial real estate represents a massive global market; in 2019, the professionally managed global real estate market was worth $9.6 trillion. “The extraordinary events of 2020 have transformed the long-term trajectory of the commercial real estate industry, and many advisors and their clients are seeing tremendous opportunity in the sector,” said William O’Conor, Managing Director of WealthManagement.com. “Two recent WealthManagement.com research studies indicate that most wealth advisors are already counseling their clients on commercial real estate, primarily around portfolio advice. And perhaps most importantly, the majority of survey respondents were keen to grow this aspect of their firm’s expertise, with a third expecting client CRE allocations to increase.”

With WMRE, WealthManagement.com is now the industry’s leading resource of all things wealth management for 670,000 financial advisors, wealth planners and real estate investment professionals. It helps readers expand their industry knowledge and grow their businesses with a wide range of marketing solutions that assist product, service, technology, financial services and real estate firms communicate to clients and prospects using multimedia channels—and delivers a measurable return on investment in audience communications.

