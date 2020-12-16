Falcon Insurance Group Expands One Inc Implementation to Include ClaimsPay

Auto insurer adds outbound payment functionality after initial success with digital payment platform’s inbound solution.

/EIN News/ -- FOLSOM, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Inc, a digital payments platform provider for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce Falcon Insurance Group (Falcon) has selected to expand the company’s existing implementation of the One Inc Digital Payments Platform to include ClaimsPay.



Based in Oakbrook, Illinois, Falcon is an auto insurance provider with a growing network of more than 1,800 partner agents serving customers throughout Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Indiana, Arizona, and Utah. Since implementing One Inc’s inbound payment solution in 2018, Falcon experienced a notable increase in customer satisfaction and retention, which contributed to the company’s decision to add claims disbursement functionality.

“We’ve had great success with One Inc’s digital platform for premiums, and we quickly saw how much more efficient the payment process could be for both our customers and our team,” said Mike Parrillo, president of Falcon. “We strive to make the insurance experience as easy as possible for policyholders. In addition to expediting the disbursement process, ClaimsPay will also optimize the customer experience by providing continuity throughout the claims process.”

One Inc’s in-house vendor onboarding program, along with the platform’s multi-party and lienholder payment capabilities, will allow Falcon to close claims faster, saving the significant time and resources typically involved in traditional and non-digital disbursement methods. With the mobile app, adjusters can approve and make payments from the field, further reducing time to close. The full-stack solution also enables Falcon to create a consistent customer experience across the premium and claims payment process, empowering policyholders with the ability to access and manage all payment information through one user-friendly self-service portal.

“We’ve enjoyed working with the team at Falcon and are very pleased that they chose to adopt our full payments platform,” said Christopher W. Ewing, founder and CEO of One Inc. “They should see some pretty remarkable results with ClaimsPay, speeding up and simplifying the claims disbursement process. Not only will digitizing claims payments improve the customer experience, it also lowers claims loss severity and streamlines operational processes, enabling them to focus on continued innovation moving forward.”

About One Inc

One Inc provides insurance companies a digital payments platform designed to increase retention, decrease admin expenses, and mitigate data security risk – while simplifying compliance. The One Inc Digital Payments Platform combines multi-channel digital communications with electronic payment processing and disbursement, creating a frictionless premiums and claims payments experience. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claims payments. For more information, please visit www.oneincsystems.com.

About Falcon Insurance Group

Falcon Insurance Group, LLC, is an Illinois domiciled insurance company that is committed to providing simple, affordable personal car insurance regardless of an insured’s driving history. Falcon currently sells insurance in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah through a wide network of over 1,000 independent licensed agents. Falcon has a strong BBB accreditation with an A+ rating whose focus is on offering competitive rates and a quick and simple claims process. The Company was founded in 2011 by a group of experienced insurance executives and private investors. Falcon’s corporate office is located in Oak Brook, IL and has a claims office in Dallas, Texas. For more information, please visit www.falconinsgroup.com.

