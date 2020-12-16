S’well Partners with New Chapter to Launch Its First, Reusable Vitamin Case

New Product Developed through Sustainability as a Service Program, GroundS’well™

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- S’well , a design company for good, best known for creating the first, reusable fashion hydration accessory, and New Chapter, the natural vitamin pioneer that introduced the power of fermented nutrients in 1986, have partnered to launch the S’well x New Chapter Vitamin Case. The co-branded container is the first to use S’well’s renowned design and aesthetic to elevate the reusable vitamin case experience, enhance wellness habits and minimize consumption of single-use materials.



The S’well x New Chapter Vitamin Case is the inaugural product to come out of S’well’s sustainability as a service program -- GroundS’well. Through this offering, the company works with global brands to support corporate sustainability initiatives and transform consumer behavior through innovative design and collaboration.

“At a time when personal wellness is so critical, we’re thrilled to partner with a brand like New Chapter to develop more ways for consumers to create sustainable and healthy habits,” said Sarah Kauss, founder and executive chairwoman of S’well. “We have a shared commitment as B Corps to develop products that enhance the wellness of our people and planet.”

A survey of 500 New Chapter consumers confirmed that the primary reason for needing a quality, reusable vitamin case is convenience when managing a supplement regimen. Today, consumers expect to take their supplements on the go and, unfortunately, many rely on single-use plastic bags to do so. Based on survey results, New Chapter estimates this initiative will eliminate nearly half a million single-use plastic bags from the waste cycle in its first year alone.

For optimum convenience, the stainless steel, reusable S’well x New Chapter Vitamin Case includes a seven-day divider insert to hold up to eight vitamins per day and a lid that acts as a tray for added ease. It comes in three, best-selling S’well styles -- Teakwood, Blonde Wood and Purple Garnet.

“At New Chapter, we believe in the importance of promoting optimal health while actively reducing our carbon footprint,” said Blaine Streisand, president and chief commercial officer. “Partnering on a new, beautiful vitamin case with S’well just made sense as we look to offer new products to our consumers that support healthier habits in the new year.”

The S’well x New Chapter Vitamin Case is available today at newchapter.com for $20. Starting in February 2021, the vitamin case will also be sold at swell.com.

ABOUT S’WELL

Founded by Sarah Kauss in 2010, S’well is a global designer, wholesaler and retailer of reusable, vacuum-insulated products that is best known for creating the first, reusable hydration fashion accessory. S’well continues to develop products to help consumers discover more ways to use less, including its S’well Eats, S’ip by S’well and S’nack by S’well product lines. S’well products are beautifully crafted, BPA/BPS-free and composed of food-grade, stainless steel to deliver quality and performance. As a Certified B Corporation, S’well is committed to the highest verified standards of social and environmental impact, supporting programs that seek to protect the environment, empower communities and encourage advocacy through action. Visit www.swell.com to learn more.

ABOUT NEW CHAPTER

New Chapter® is a Vermont-based vitamin and supplement company with a deeply held mission to deliver the healing wisdom of pure whole foods and herbs. Since 1982, they’ve been raising the bar on wellness for both people and planet by sustainably producing supplements that the body can really, truly absorb. Not only were they the first to ferment nutrients in their products and obtain a third party Organic and Non-GMO certification, but they were also the first major vitamin and supplement company to become a Certified B Corporation (meaning they meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability). New Chapter sources the finest ingredients and formulates for your body to absorb, creating products to meet your unique, individual needs. That’s wellness, well done.

