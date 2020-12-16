INTRODUCING ALT: ADVANCED LIQUID TECHNOLOGY CANNABIS

A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND, PURE LIQUID THC DRINK MIXER THAT CAN BE ADDED TO ANY BEVERAGE TO DELIVER A FAST ACTING, CUSTOMIZABLE EUPHORIA WITH MAXIMUM BIOAVAILABILITY

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALT (Advanced Liquid Technology) fuses nature with science to create the first highly adaptable liquid cannabis beverage enhancement that can be added to any drink for a truly customizable experience. Available in 5mg and 10mg formulations, ALT’s unique sugar-free liquid is designed to offer all the benefits of cannabis without the common drawbacks of other delivery methods, such as the delayed onset that occurs with edibles and the health risks of smokable cannabis like joints and vapes.

ALT’s proprietary water-compatible formulation makes it simple to customize your perfect dose––whether it’s microdosing ALT in your morning coffee, mixing into a smoothie at lunch, or enjoying in a cocktail or mocktail at the end of the day. Intended as a multi-use self improvement supplement to uplift the mind and body, ALT can be microdosed for creative stimulation or enjoyed in larger doses for a fuller body euphoria. ALT’s 5mg formulation is popular among users who may be new to cannabis or who want a more mild, blissful head high, while their 10mg formulation is loved by users with a higher tolerance looking for an elevated, full body experience.

ALT’s liquid delivery method allows for faster onset and offset through the salivary glands, before traveling through the digestive tract. Using nanotechnology, the particle size of cannabis is decreased, leading to faster and more effective absorption into the body. Because of the high bioavailability of the product, users can expect an incredibly unique, pure and potent euphoria, with hybrid-like mind and body effects. The rapid absorption by the body also means an initial onset time of 5-15 minutes on average, enabling the user to truly manage their own experience, create a customizable, buildable high and harness their perfect buzz.

The easy-to-use, pre-measured markings on the sides of the vials and dose-control cap––1mg cap for the 5mg vials and 2mg cap for the 10mg vials––make it easy for the consumer to know exactly how many milligrams of THC they are taking at a time, delivering a consistent and reliable cannabis experience. ALT vials are durable, clear and resealable and have been designed to fit comfortably into your pocket or purse; to live in your refrigerator or on your bar cart, ready to enhance your beverage of choice and inspire new experiences.

ALT recognizes it is a privilege to work within the legal cannabis space and therefore have partnered with Last Prisoner Project in hopes to play a part in repairing some of the harms caused by the War on Drugs.

ALT will be available in packs of 5 - 5mg vials ($28), 5 - 10mg vials ($38), and 5mg and 10mg single packs ($6 and $8, respectively) at dispensaries throughout California December, 2020.

