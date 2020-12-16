New Training Center in Houston: GOLFTEC Katy

/EIN News/ -- Englewood, CO, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (KATY, TX) – GOLFTEC – the world leader in golf lessons and premium club fittings – announces the opening of a state-of-the-art instruction and club fitting center in Katy, Texas at 20031 Katy Freeway, Katy, TX 77450.

The new facility is 2,400 square feet and has four teaching / practice bays along with a putting green staffed by a veteran team of highly-trained coaches. These individuals leverage GOLFTEC’s world-renowned teaching technology – including advanced motion measurement, video analysis and premium launch monitors – to help any student find the lesson plan best suited for their unique needs. GOLFTEC students drop an average of seven strokes from their scores.

GOLFTEC Katy is currently offering great Holiday gift packages. GOLFTEC’s gift packages are the perfect way to help the golfer on everyone’s list get their golf fix through the winter months. It’s always 70 degrees at GOLFTEC! Click Here for more information!

GOLFTEC Katy also features the company’s enhanced custom club fitting program. The TOUR-like fitting experience combines swing characteristics with ball flight data to help identify optimal golf equipment for each student. An array of clubhead/shaft options are available to perfectly match players of any skill level with the clubs that best meet their needs. Nearly 75% of all golfers who went through a club fitting in 2020 gained an average of 25 yards over their previous equipment.

“The Houston area has become one of the premier golf destinations in the country,” says Joe Assell, co-founder and chief executive officer of GOLFTEC. “We are ecstatic to be in a position to help the passionate Houston golfing population play their best.”

GOLFTEC Center Manager Alex Perez will oversee operations at the new facility. Graduating from the Golf Academy of America and ranked as one of America’s Top 100 Club Fitter’s for 2019-2020 in Golf Digest, Alex is able to understand the unique needs from each student and help them maximize their potential.

“We love seeing our Students get better, which includes making sure our students are playing properly fit equipment and we hope our students walk away more confident after each session,” says Perez. “It’s been a long time coming to build a new GOLFTEC Center in this golf-loving town, and we are happy to be of service.”

GOLFTEC continues to establish itself as the world leader in golf improvement with more data on the golf swing than anyone else in the world, thanks to its award-winning SwingTRU Motion Study. The global GOLFTEC coaching team is comprised of experienced instructors who have graduated from GOLFTEC University – a multi-week certification program based around a curriculum of mastering advanced training of golf swing mechanics and GOLFTEC’s proprietary technology used in all Training Centers. The majority of GOLFTEC Certified Personal Coaches are PGA Professionals who have taught thousands of lessons.

To learn more about GOLFTEC, please visit www.golftec.com or call 877-446-5383.

About GOLFTEC

Since 1995, GOLFTEC has become the world’s largest provider of golf lessons and premium club fittings, operating more than 200 corporately-owned and franchised Training Centers in all major U.S. cities, Canada, China, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore. A top employer of PGA Professionals, the company’s 700-plus coaches have taught more than 10 million lessons with students dropping an average of seven strokes from their scorecards. Its highly-trained coaches leverage leading-edge technology for a completely fact-based approach to instruction, practice and club fitting. GOLFTEC’s leadership position in golf improvement is augmented by its SwingTRU Motion Study™ – the largest ever conducted on golf swing mechanics.

CJ PERRY, PGA GOLFTEC CJ 303.374.4039 cperry@golftec.com