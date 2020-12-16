Samsung Biologics Names John Rim as President and CEO

INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) announced John Rim as its President and CEO. The appointment was made effective immediately and formalized via the company’s board of directors meeting today.

Prior to being appointed CEO, John served as Executive Vice President at Samsung Biologics for the past three years and was a key senior leadership contributor in driving the company’s success through a strong focus on client satisfaction and global business acumen. John was also instrumental in rapidly expanding the manufacturing portfolio across Samsung Biologics and for the continuous operational excellence in Plant 3, the world’s largest manufacturing capacity at a single site. As CEO, John will continue to serve on the company’s board as an inside director offering his in-depth industry experience and global background.

Prior to joining Samsung Biologics in 2018, John worked for Genentech/Roche in a variety of senior global leadership roles in Technical Operations, Product Development, and Research and Development in the US and Europe. John has also held senior leadership roles with Astellas Pharmaceuticals in General Management, Sales & Marketing, Technical Operations, Customer Service, Business Development, and Strategic Planning. John has over 30 years’ experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and began his career as a management consultant with Booz, Allen & Hamilton consulting to pharmaceutical companies in the US and Europe.

“I am deeply grateful and excited by the opportunity to lead Samsung Biologics into the next decade,” said John Rim, CEO of Samsung Biologics. “This is an extraordinary company, unparalleled in its phenomenal growth and dedication to client satisfaction, made possible by the company’s unrelenting vision and passion, and business execution by great people whom I will have the privilege to lead as CEO.”

Samsung Biologics has shown strong performance throughout the year with a continuous increase in sales volume across all plants, stable business and supply management, and global business expansion including the opening of its first US CDO R&D Center in San Francisco. The company also recently commenced construction of its fourth plant, which is expected to further boost the company’s competitiveness in serving the growing global demand for CDMO scale and flexibility.

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated CDMO offering state-of-the-art contract development, manufacturing, and laboratory testing services. With proven regulatory approvals, the largest capacity, and the fastest throughput, Samsung Biologics is an award-winning partner of choice and is uniquely able to support the development and manufacturing of biologics products at every stage of the process while meeting the evolving needs of biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.samsungbiologics.com.