Uncommon Giving to Introduce New Donor-Advised Funds Using InvestCloud

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. & LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online charitable giving platform Uncommon Giving will introduce investment donor-advised funds using the InvestCloud digital platform.

Uncommon Giving is an innovator in democratized donor-advised funds for charitable giving. The firm is implementing InvestCloud's pre-integrated cloud-based platform to expand its digital capabilities across its client communications, automation and management for the investment component of its online platform UncommonGiving.com.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-headquartered firm will implement InvestCloud's Client Portal and Digital Advice Robo apps. The InvestCloud Client Portal empowers financial firms to build and maintain intuitive and responsive client relationships tailored to their specific client base, leveraging a full suite of client communications apps. InvestCloud's Digital Advice Robo automates online account opening and the complete onboarding process – including investment objectives and risk tolerances. With a simple and intuitive workflow, clients are matched with a model portfolio and the account rebalances automatically. This allows financial firms to effectively service retail and mass affluent investors with lower account minimums and fees, while also targeting new customer segments.

John Pileggi, Chief Investment Officer at Uncommon Giving, said "We chose InvestCloud because it is a modern financial technology company with deep expertise in wealth management and is leading digital transformation for the financial industry. We wanted to modernize and future-proof our digital experience as well as reduce our total cost of ownership for engaging with our clients. The process of going live will include a beautifully designed experience for our clients' journey and rapid integration to our custodial platform – APEX – along with other third-party applications. Our partnership with InvestCloud will enable us to grow and retain our clients while ensuring we have better operational efficiency connecting charitable givers with nonprofits."

Uncommon Giving will use InvestCloud's platform to significantly increase its digital presence with investment clients, providing fully digital, automated self-directed and hybrid investment journeys. InvestCloud's Client Portal and Digital Advice Robo apps are seamlessly integrated into their internal systems creating operational efficiencies.

John Wise, Co-founder, CEO and Chairman at InvestCloud, said "Uncommon Giving's selection of InvestCloud's app suite is a testament to how industry leaders are able to seamlessly manage digital client communications needs with us. We are thoroughly enjoying working with their team on a beautifully designed digital platform that will further their unique mission to democratize how individual and nonprofit investors discover new ways to participate in charitable giving. Uncommon Giving is bringing investment client communications into a modern, all-digital solution. They are at the forefront of digital transformation, and deploying our platform is a crucial move to ensure financial providers can respond to the growing investor demands for leading-edge, highly personalized services."

Uncommon Giving Corporation, The Generosity Company™, is headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz. The for-profit business is focused on a triple bottom line - economic, social and spiritual return on investment – by awakening generosity and encouraging giving. Through the company's flagship online platform, UncommonGiving.com, people can discover nonprofits, explore causes and donate to 1.2 million 501(c)(3) charitable organizations from one, digital giving wallet – a democratized donor-advised fund. The company is developing investment portfolios with risk-based, cause-based and faith-based options through its SEC registered investment advisory affiliate, Uncommon Investment Advisors, and recently announced plans for what is believed to be the first "generosity index" for ESG investing. Uncommon offers an integrated workplace generosity solution for companies to enhance their employee engagement and corporate social responsibility programs.

All securities products or other advisory services are provided by affiliate Uncommon Investment Advisors, an SEC registered investment adviser. Uncommon Giving Corporation is not registered as an investment adviser with the SEC.

InvestCloud is a global company specializing in digital platforms that enable the development of financial solutions, pre-integrated into the Cloud. The company offers on-demand client experiences and intuitive operations solutions using an ever-expanding library of modular apps, resulting in powerful products. Headquartered in Los Angeles with additional offices in New York, Toronto and London, InvestCloud supports more than $2 trillion in assets across 700+ diverse clients – from some of the biggest banks in the world, wealth managers, institutional investors and institutional asset managers to family offices, asset services companies and financial platforms. For more information, visit www.investcloud.com.

