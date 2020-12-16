Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Minnesota Organic Conference Goes Virtual

Minnesota’s only statewide conference on organic agriculture is going virtual for 2021.  

The Minnesota Organic Conference, hosted by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) will take place every Thursday in January, beginning on January 7, 2021.

Virtual sessions will begin at 3 p.m. and provide farmers and others interested in organic agriculture the opportunity to learn more about healthy farms, food businesses, and soils.

The conference sessions lineup is as follows:

Thursday, January 7: Back to the Future: Regenerative-Organic Food Production for Good Health

  • Bob Quinn, Organic Farmer, Entrepreneur, Author

Thursday, January 14: Connecting Soil, Animal, and Human Health

  • Silvia Abel-Caines, PhD, Organic Valley Ruminant Nutritionist

Thursday, January 21: The Challenges of Our Times: Climate Change, COVID, and Organic Farm Viability

  • Carolyn Dimitri, PhD, New York University Department of Nutrition, Food Studies and Public Health
  • Andy Pressman, National Center for Appropriate Technology
  • Cristel Zoebisch, Organic Farming Research Foundation

Thursday, January 28: Soil Health on Organic Farms

  • Amber Sciligo, PhD, The Organic Center Science Program Manager

To register and for more information, including the conference schedule and updates, visit Minnesota Organic Conference or call Cassie Dahl at 651-201-6134.

###

Media Contact Larry Schumacher, MDA Communications 651-201-6629 Larry.Schumacher@state.mn.us

 

