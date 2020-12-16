Exults Internet Marketing Agency Now a Certified Yext Partner

The partnership will allow Exults to continue premiere listings for clients on 150+ global digital services and monitor customer reviews with elite efficiency.

FORT LAUDERALE, FL, USA, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exults Digital Marketing Agency has announced that it will officially begin a partnership with the Yext Alliance Partner Program, in an effort to provide clients with an even greater listing presence across the digital landscape.

The Yext Extended Listings Network covers more than 150 different digital service providers across the world, ensuring potential customers will be able to discover up-to-date information on a given business regardless of their preferred channel.

Yext’s network not only consists of major information companies such as Google and Yelp, but also prominent social media entities including Facebook and Snapchat. Beyond the more obvious names, the Extended Listings Network also features listing capabilities for several other more local or specialized service provider sites.

The Yext partnership will not only help Exults clients to keep their branding and public business information up-to-date across the board, but will also help improve search engine optimization (SEO) efforts for those seeking to boost their search rankings.

“One element of a business’ online presence that can greatly improve SEO performance is an abundance of consistent listings,” explained Zach Hoffman, CEO of Exults Internet Marketing. “Consistent information across networks builds credibility, which helps incentivize other sites to link to the business while generating additional brand mentions and exposure. As a referral source, these additional listings can also directly lead to an increase in customer traffic.”

Furthermore, Yext’s comprehensive reporting system will allow Exults to provide necessary monitoring and managing customer feedback. Features such as comprehensive alerts will help quickly address customer concerns or provide gratitude towards reviewers with more positive experiences, regardless of platform.

“Two of the most critical parts of the customer journey are the ‘before’ and ‘after’ stages,” Hoffman continued. “Not only will our clients continue to remain in the minds of potential customers as they search for solutions, but also in their hearts when demonstrating a level of care for the user experience long after the transaction has ended.”

More About Exults

Exults is a full-service Internet marketing company that is results driven. Offering a complete range of Internet marketing services to reach its clients’ goals, Exults premier services include:

● Digital Branding

● Website Design and Development

● eCommerce platform development and management

● Search Engine Optimization

● Pay Per Click Management

● Social Media Marketing

● Digital PR

If you are interested in rebranding your company for the digital business world to spark meaningful engagement and online sales, contact Exults. For more information, please visit the Exults website (https://www.exults.com/) or call 866-999-4736.