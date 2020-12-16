ESS Inc. Named to Cleantech Group 2021 Global Cleantech 100 List

Third time in five years ESS Inc. receives this honor

/EIN News/ -- WILSONVILLE, Ore., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From among thousands of innovators across the globe, ESS Inc ., a manufacturer of long-duration iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications, was named a 2021 Global Cleantech 100 Company by Cleantech Group. This is the third time that ESS Inc. has been included on the widely recognized list, having received similar honors in 2017 and 2020.



Delivering solutions that will take us from climate chaos to transformation, the 100 companies on the list represent the private, independent, and for-profit companies best positioned to contribute to a more digitized, decarbonized, and resource-efficient future. This is the 12th edition of the widely respected annual guide. This year’s list includes innovators from 15 countries, with just over half located in the US and the rest hailing from Asia, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East. The sectors covered include: Agriculture & Food, Enabling Technologies, Energy & Power, Materials & Chemicals, Transportation & Logistics, and Resources & Environment.

“We are honored to receive recognition from Global Cleantech 100 for the second consecutive year, third year overall,” stated Craig Evans, Founder and CEO of ESS Inc. “It is a privilege to be included among this select group of innovation-driven companies in the clean energy space as we continue to transform the industry and work to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy globally.”

The list combines Cleantech Group’s research data with qualitative judgments from nominations and insight from a global, 91-member Expert Panel of leading investors and executives from corporations and industrials active in technology and innovation scouting. From pioneers and veterans to new entrants, the Expert Panel broadly represents the global cleantech community and results in a list with a powerful base of respect and support from many important players within the cleantech innovation ecosystem.



“We are delighted to welcome 50 companies for their first time on this year’s new Global Cleantech 100. This replacement rate speaks to the healthy maturing of this innovation ecosystem and to some specific impacts of Covid-19,” said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. “On the one hand, the 2021 list reflects the long-running mega-trends like decarbonization, digitization, electrification, and the ever-increasing volumes of deployed renewable energy. On the other, Covid-19’s impact is evident – for example, in the uptick in automation and robotics-enabled solutions, in logistics and supply chain solutions, and solutions in the food chain to prevent, reduce and repurpose food waste. Resilience is a new critical factor at play.”

ESS Inc.’s CEO, Craig Evans, will be attending the Global Cleantech 100 Virtual Celebration on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

About ESS, Inc.

Established in 2011, ESS Inc. manufactures low-cost, long-duration iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications requiring 4+ hours of flexible energy capacity. The Energy WarehouseTM (EW) and Energy CenterTM (EC), use iron, salt, and water for the electrolyte, and deliver an environmentally safe, long-life energy storage solution for the world’s renewable energy infrastructure. With its safe, earth-abundant, proven iron flow battery technology, ESS Inc. is helping project developers, utilities, and EPC’s make the transition to more flexible non-lithium-ion storage that is better suited for the grid and the environment. www.essinc.com

About Cleantech Group

At Cleantech Group, we provide research, consulting and events to catalyze opportunities for sustainable growth powered by innovation. We bring clients access to the trends, companies and people shaping the future and the customized advice and support businesses need to engage external innovation. Industries are undergoing definitive transitions toward a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient industrial future. At every stage from initial strategy to final deals, our services bring corporate change makers, investors, governments and stakeholders from across the ecosystem, the support they need to thrive in this fast-arriving and uncertain future. The company was established in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco with people based in London, Paris and Boston.

