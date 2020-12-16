CT Biotech Announces Donation of 1,000 N95 Face Masks to Charter Oak Health Center

CT Biotech Nichelle Mullins speaks to reporters Wednesday at Connecticut's State Capitol, joined by House Speaker-designate Matt Ritter (left) and CT Biotech Managing Director Bruce Morris

Donation to Aid Frontline Workers at Organization Serving Greater Hartford Since 1978

Though we are in a pandemic, moments like this remind us of the caring and kind gestures that have been shown to frontline health care workers throughout 2020.” — Nichelle Mullins, ESQ, President & CEO of Charter Oak Health Center

SOUTH WINDSOR, CONNECTICUT , UNITED STATES, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connecticut BioTech today announced the donation of 1,000 N95 face masks to the Charter Oak Health Center in Hartford, Connecticut. The donation will help the nonprofit health center and its frontline healthcare staff safely treat patients at multiple locations throughout the city.

The donation was celebrated with a brief ceremony on the steps of Connecticut’s State Capital building in Hartford on Wednesday afternoon, presided over by Connecticut Speaker of the House-designate Matt Ritter (D).

"Connecticut Biotech is providing much needed PPE to frontline health workers," says Rep. Ritter, who represents the 1st Assembly District in Hartford. "I know it is appreciated in my hometown of Hartford where Charter Oak Health Center provides access to quality healthcare to our community. Securing PPE is a daily challenge and Connecticut Biotech is stepping up with their donation of N95 masks."

Charter Oak Health Center has provided community-based primary health care to residents in the greater Hartford area since its founding in 1978. During the pandemic, the organization has also provided mobile COVID testing services to the community through a partnership with Trinity Health of New England.

“Thank you, Connecticut Biotech and Incoming House Speaker Representative Matt Ritter, for this generous and timely donation to Charter Oak Health Center,” says Nichelle Mullins, ESQ, President & CEO of Charter Oak Health Center. “Our staff is bravely on the front lines providing equitable and high-quality care to our community. Because of their dedication, we are also able to conduct COVID-19 testing six days per week in Hartford and surrounding towns. Though we are in a pandemic, moments like this remind us of the caring and kind gestures that have been shown to frontline health care workers throughout 2020.”

“The entire Charter Oak family is grateful for the support you have shown our health care heroes. Right now, they are saving lives, and these N95 masks will give them the adequate protection they need to continue their work.”

CT Biotech has committed to donations of N95 face masks at several facilities in Connecticut in December. Learn more about its philanthropic program and available products by visiting CTBiotech.com.

About CT Biotech

CT Biotech was founded in the spring of 2020 to provide solutions to the unique problems brought forth by the COVID pandemic. Initially focused on manufacturing and distributing Secure Fit face mask frames developed by researchers at the University of Connecticut, CT Biotech now offers a wide spectrum of personal protective equipment to facilities and consumers alike.