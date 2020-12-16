Five Below and Instacart Partner to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Select Cities

Tween and teen brand now offering even more ways for customers to receive hot stuff. cool prices. this Holiday season, including curbside pickup from select stores.

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, PA, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) the trend-right, extreme-value brand for tweens, teens and beyond, is excited to announce a new partnership with Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America. Together, the companies will now be offering same-day delivery and curbside pickup from select stores in Baltimore, Buffalo, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, and portions of Florida, California and Texas.



“This partnership is an amazing milestone,” said Felipe Zardo, Senior Vice President of Digital for Five Below. “We want our customers to be able to shop Five Below in a way that’s most convenient for them. Same-day delivery and curbside pickup, powered by Instacart, makes holiday shopping even easier for our customers. On top of these new shopping options, we’re ready to serve our customers safely in 1,000+ stores across the country, as well as online at fivebelow.com, and through our new app.”

Customers will have even more access to classic Five Below products like phone chargers, toys, blankets, and candy, and now, new household essentials, and gifts for everyone on their lists. The partnership is a natural fit in offering customers shopping convenience during an unprecedented year.

“Instacart is proud to serve as an essential service for customers looking to have their groceries, pantry staples and household goods delivered same-day from their favorite retailers. Whether shopping for snacks and candy, home goods and décor, or electronics, toys and games, we know selection and affordability matter to customers nationwide,” said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. “We’re proud to partner with Five Below - one of the fastest growing value retailers in the U.S. - to give customers access to Five Below’s incredible assortment of trendy and fun products for same-day delivery via the Instacart marketplace.”

Customers can begin shopping from Five Below on Instacart by visiting www.instacart.com/five-below, or by downloading the Instacart app on their mobile device. Customers then enter their zip code, select Five Below, and can begin adding hundreds of products to their Instacart cart. For all orders, an Instacart personal shopper will put the order together within the customer’s selected time frame for same-day delivery or curbside pickup.

Catering to tweens, teens and beyond, Five Below carries an ever-evolving and super exciting assortment of essentials for work and school from home, cell phone cases and chargers, cool room décor, pet products, yoga pants, graphic tees, beauty and wellness items, licensed collectibles, baseballs and basketballs, tons of candy and all the seasonal gotta-haves. Its stores are a vibrant, colorful and high-energy destination with extreme $1-$5 value, plus some incredible finds that go beyond $5.

About Five Below

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer for tweens, teens and beyond offering trend-right, high-quality products, with extreme $1-$5 value, plus some incredible finds that go beyond $5. We know life is way better when you’re free to “let go & have fun” in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities, which makes it easy to say “YES!” to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Tech, Create, Play, Candy, Room, Style, Party, New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has 1,000+ stores in 38 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com and a store!

About Instacart

Instacart is the leading online grocery platform in North America. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 500 beloved national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from nearly 40,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart’s delivery service is available to 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership that includes reduced service fees and unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information, visit www.instacart.com. For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/.