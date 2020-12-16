Beyond Limits to Expand Industrial AI in Energy with NVIDIA

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Limits , an industrial and enterprise-grade AI technology company built for the most demanding sectors, today announced it is working with NVIDIA to advance its initiative for bringing digital transformation to the energy sector.

Beyond Limits will collaborate with NVIDIA experts on joint go-to-market strategies for Beyond Limits’ products and solutions in the energy sector. The company will also take advantage of NVIDIA technical support and GPU-optimized AI software such as containers, models and application frameworks from the NVIDIA NGC catalog to improve the performance and efficiency of its software development cycle.

“AI has the potential to make a major impact on problems facing the heart of the global energy business, but the technology requires high levels of computing power to operate on the level and scale required by many of today’s global producers,” said AJ Abdallat, CEO of Beyond Limits. “That’s why we’re so excited to collaborate with NVIDIA, a leading provider of AI computing platforms. With NVIDIA technology support and expertise, Beyond Limits is better positioned to offer faster, more intelligent and efficient AI-based solutions for maximizing energy production and profitability.”

Breakthroughs in novel high-performance AI solutions are projected to have significant impacts throughout the energy industry. One key challenge facing the upstream oil and gas sector includes the resource requirement for optimizing well deployments, especially when data on a region’s geological properties is highly uncertain. To overcome this problem, Beyond Limits developed a novel deep reinforcement learning (DRL) framework trained using NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs , capable of running 167,000 complex scenario simulations in 36 hours. Following initial tests, the DRL framework yielded a 208% increase in NPV value by predicting and recommending well placements, based on the number of actions explored and the expected financial return from reservoir production over time.

“The NVIDIA A100 offers the performance and reliability required to meet the demands of the modern day energy sector,” said Marc Spieler, Global Energy Director at NVIDIA. “The ability to process hundreds of thousands of AI simulations in real-time provides the insight required for Beyond Limits to develop scalable applications that advance energy technologies.”

Beyond Limits Cognitive AI applies human-like reasoning to solve problems, combining encoded human knowledge with machine learning techniques and allowing systems to adapt and continue to operate even when data is in short supply or uncertain. As a result, Beyond Limits’ customers are able to elevate operational insights, improve operating conditions, enhance performance at every level, and ultimately increase profits. For more information, please visit https://www.beyond.ai/solutions/beyond-energy .

About Beyond Limits

Beyond Limits is an industrial and enterprise-grade artificial intelligence company built for the most demanding sectors including energy, utilities, and healthcare.

Beyond traditional artificial intelligence, Beyond Limits’ unique Cognitive AI technology combines numeric techniques like machine learning with knowledge-based reasoning to produce actionable intelligence. Customers implement Beyond Limits AI to boost operational insights, improve operating conditions, enhance performance at every level, and ultimately increase profits as a result.

Founded in 2014, Beyond Limits leverages a significant investment portfolio of advanced technology developed at Caltech’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory for NASA space missions. The company was recently honored by CB Insights on their 2020 List of Top AI 100 most innovative artificial intelligence startups and by Frost & Sullivan for their North American Technology Innovation Award.

For more information, please visit www.beyond.ai .

