SurveyMonkey Releases Inaugural Social Impact Report

Report outlines the company’s commitment to create a more sustainable, equitable, and just society

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today released its inaugural Social Impact Report outlining the company’s commitment and areas for improvement as it aims to be transparent about creating a more sustainable, equitable, and just society.



“I am confident that as a company and community, we can change what’s possible—and transform our teams, organizations, and the world for the better,” said Zander Lurie, chief executive officer of SurveyMonkey. “This report reflects the values and goals of the SurveyMonkey team: To raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. There has never been a better time for all of us to imagine the future we want to create and start building it together.”

As SurveyMonkey continues efforts to improve its positive social impact, examples from the report of the company’s actions include:

Created a more equitable workplace by adding new benefits to better address all our workers' needs. As part of this, the company has ensured that its contractors have acces s to similar benefits to those of its employees.

Launched the GIGs (growth, impact, and goals) performance review program, reimagining the way employee performance reviews are conducted to create a culture that embraces the growth mindset and delivers on its employee value proposition.

Set public diversity goals at the end of 2019 and conducted a biennial gender and ethnicity pay equity study. 45% of the company’s overall global workforce is female, and, in the last year, women’s representation in technical roles at SurveyMonkey grew by six percentage points to 30%. Similarly, the number of women in leadership roles grew by four percentage points to 32%. As of Q3 2020, approximately 53% of Q3 hires identified as women and 27% identified as people of color. There was also an increase in diversity in positions at the director+ level.

Partnered with The Justice Collective to analyze SurveyMonkey’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) practices, provided antiracist training to all employees, and continued to build a strategic approach to DE&I.

Implemented a variety of efforts to advance SurveyMonkey’s diverse hiring goals. For example, the company: Invested in a new screening tool to analyze job postings for bias. Created a dedicated sourcing team that specializes in hiring for diversity. Expanded its employee referral bonus program to further incentivize employees to help the company achieve better diversity. Launched a pilot hiring program that would require at least one female and one candidate from an underrepresented racial group to be interviewed for every open role.

Launched its vendor diversity program , requiring diversity, equity and inclusion from its vendors and partners.

, requiring diversity, equity and inclusion from its vendors and partners. Partnered with nonprofit organization LeanIn.Org to highlight barriers for women’s achievement in the workplace and beyond.

Donated more than $15 million in nonprofit donations through SurveyMonkey Contribute as an ongoing effort since its inception in 2011. In 2020, SurveyMonkey launched Team Gives Back, a matching program that has generated $450,000 in donations by employees and the company through a double-matching initiative.

Made efforts to reduce energy use and greenhouse gas emissions through installing energy-efficient fixtures in its spaces throughout the world.

Continued to invest in data privacy and security, implementing a comprehensive security framework that prioritizes the needs of its customers.

The full report can be found here .

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience , market research , and s urvey feedback . The company’s platform empowers over 17 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and mark et research respondents . SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions , and integrations enable more than 335,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention​ and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.