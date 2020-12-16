GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. COMMENCES MOVE TO THE OTCQB

/EIN News/ -- New York, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (“GTII”), a development stage company focused on acquiring new and/or innovative technologies in diverse industries, today announced that it has begun the process of restoring the Company to the OTCQB, which should occur on or before December 31st, 2020. The OTCQB is an established public market that enables companies to provide current public information that investors need to analyze, value, and trade securities, with greater visibility and transparency.



GTII’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. David Reichman stated, “This is a major goal that we set for ourselves and have been working towards for some time, and with financing secured by the recently signed agreement with Geneva Roth Remark Holdings, Inc., I am confident we will complete this all-important step before the end of the year”.

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII, a publicly traded company incorporated in the state of Nevada, is a development stage company, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and/or innovative technologies.

Mike King

Princeton Research, Inc.

3887 Pacific Street, Las Vegas NV

702.338.2700