Hyperfine’s Swoop™ Portable MR Imaging System Recognized as 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree by CES

Category-defining Swoop™ System Makes MR Imaging Affordable and Accessible

/EIN News/ -- Guilford, CT, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperfine has been named a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree for its category-defining Swoop™ Portable MR Imaging system. The announcement was made ahead of the virtual CES 2021, one of the world’s most influential technology events, scheduled for January 11-14, 2021.

Swoop™ won in the Accessibility category for products and services with innovative features that enable ease of use and improve accessibility. Swoop™ wheels directly to a patient’s bedside, plugs into a standard electrical wall outlet, and is controlled by an Apple iPad® to obtain brain images of patients of all ages, in variety of clinical settings, such as neurointensive care units, emergency departments, pediatrics, ambulatory outpatient surgery centers and more. The system combines user simplicity, wheeled mobility and economic affordability, resulting in an unparalleled level of access to this essential diagnostic tool.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

“2020 has truly been a turning point for making MR imaging accessible and affordable,” commented Dr. Khan Siddiqui, Chief Medical Officer of Hyperfine. “This honor from CES further validates our mission to democratize healthcare with the utility of portable MR imaging.”

ABOUT MRI and the Swoop™ Portable MR Imaging System

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) uses a magnetic field, radio waves, and a computer to produce detailed pictures of the body's internal structures that are clearer, more detailed, and more likely in some instances to identify and accurately characterize disease than other imaging methods. However, fixed MRI systems can be inconvenient and inaccessible for providers and patients, particularly when time is critical. Transport to the MR suite demands complicated scheduling coordination, moving patients, and, often, 4- to 6-hour patient backlogs — all of which compromise the utility of MRI as a diagnostic tool in time-sensitive settings, such as intensive care units and emergency rooms. Furthermore, high capital investments, electrical power needs, and significant maintenance requirements present barriers to adoption across all populations, acutely so for developing countries and rural geographies.

Hyperfine’s Swoop™ Portable MR Imaging System is designed to address the limitations of current imaging technologies and make MRI accessible anytime, anywhere, to any patient. Swoop™ wheels directly to the patient’s bedside, plugs into a standard electrical wall outlet, and is controlled by an Apple iPad®. Designed as a complementary system to traditional MRIs at a fraction of the cost, images that display the internal structure of the head are captured by Swoop™ at the patient’s bedside, with results in minutes, enabling critical decision-making capabilities across a variety of clinical settings

About Hyperfine Research

Hyperfine lives to make MR imaging available to everyone . The Swoop™ Portable MR Imaging System is the result of a total rethink of MR’s potential in the healthcare landscape. What if MR imaging didn’t require a dedicated suite, extensive training or expensive upkeep? Let’s use the wonders of high-field MRI for the appropriate patients, and deploy Swoop™ at the point-of-care for everyone else. Hyperfine received market-ready FDA clearance for its portable MR imaging for the brain and head of patients of all ages in August 2020, and has been recognized as one of two finalists for the Best New Radiology Vendor of 2020 by Aunt Minnie, the winner of the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) 2020 incubatED Medical Device Innovation Challenge, and with a Best Practices Product Innovation Award from Frost & Sullivan since the product launched. Hyperfine is part of 4Catalyzer, a health technology incubator with facilities in CT, NY, CA and Taiwan. www.hyperfine.io.

