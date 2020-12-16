Banyan Security Expands Management Team With Industry Veterans

Jim Yares and John Dasher Join as CRO and VP of Product Marketing to Bring Revenue Firepower to Secure Remote Access Leader

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banyan Security today announced the appointment of Jim Yares as the company’s first chief revenue officer. The secure remote access leader also announced that John Dasher has joined as vice president of product marketing, leading the company’s go-to-market efforts. The two executives bring a combined six decades of experience in technology sales and marketing from enterprise security players such as Good Technology, Fortify, HP, Illumio, McAfee, and PGP.



“The increase in remote work has made secure remote access more important than ever. With demand for our zero-trust remote access platform at an all-time high, we need heavy hitters on our team to help us grow and lead our sales and marketing efforts,” said Jayanth Gummaraju, CEO and co-founder of Banyan Security. “Jim Yares and John Dasher are leaders that create successful teams that grow revenue for market-leading products. We are extremely pleased to add their depth and breadth of experience to our team.”

Jim Yares brings a history of success in security and enterprise software to Banyan Security. As chief revenue officer, Yares is responsible for creating the overall go-to-market strategy and building and leading the sales, field marketing and customer success teams. Formerly SVP of Illumio global field operations, Yares also served as COO and interim CEO of Crownpeak. Before Crownpeak, Yares was EVP of global field ops at AlienVault, creator of Unified Security Management. Prior to that, he built the sales, service and field marketing team at application security market leader Fortify, resulting in a successful acquisition by HP. Jim Yares’ experience spans many years of enterprise technology sales, marketing, and professional services leadership.

As the VP of product marketing, John Dasher will lead Banyan’s go-to-market efforts, including responsibility for overall marketing, product positioning, awareness, and sales enablement. An industry veteran, Dasher brings extensive technology marketing and product development experience to the table, with over a decade of experience in enterprise and consumer cybersecurity. Most recently at RiskSense, where he served as vice president of products and marketing, John has also held VP of products, product marketing, and marketing roles at Enlighted, Niara, Good Technology, and AppCentral prior to their successful acquisitions. In addition to holding senior marketing and products positions at McAfee’s (Intel) data protection and mobile business units, PGP, FileMaker, Ventro, and Xerox, he also co-founded Verano, an enterprise content management startup. Dasher spent 11 years at Apple, playing key roles in the development of numerous award-winning input device, imaging, PowerBook, and internet products.

About Banyan Security

Banyan Security provides a secure way for employees, developers, and third parties to “work from anywhere” accessing corporate data without relying on network-centric solutions like VPNs. Banyan Security’s zero-trust offerings leverage user and device trust scoring with continuous authorization to ensure the highest level of protection while providing seamless and productive access to hybrid and multi-cloud apps, hosts, and servers. Banyan Security currently protects tens of thousands of employees across multiple industries, including finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and technology. To learn more, visit www.banyansecurity.io or follow us on Twitter at @BanyanSecurity .

